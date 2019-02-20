Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Zoo Digital Group plc    ZOO   GB00B1FQDL10

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(ZOO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 06:48:51 am
71.02 GBp   -0.67%
08:21aEUROVOD REVISITED : Talking OTT innovation at Berlinale 2019
PU
02/13ZOO DIGITAL : joins the Trusted Partner Network
PU
02/07Q&A WITH JUAN SOLA : How has cloud dubbing changed what you do?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EUROVOD Revisited: Talking OTT innovation at Berlinale 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:21am EST

It's easy to get overwhelmed with the vast offering of the Berlinale. As well as showcasing worldwide independent cinemaand - as of last year - TV releases, the two-week festival also boasts the European Film Market and Co-Production Market, technology forums, panel discussions and more. EUROVOD is one such offering - a unique platform for new talents in all media sectors to gain experience in a market where lines are blurring between the high-end commercial and innovative independent.

So this year, ZOO chose to participate in this priceless sidecar of an event which incorporates not only the themes and spirit of Berlinale but also launches an initiative to give locally-produced film and TV content exposure to worldwide audiences it otherwise wouldn't have access to.

So, what is EUROVOD?

Firstly, EUROVOD is a network of content creators, distributors, technology providers, film-makers and festival organizers - all determined to join forces and launch local and international VOD platforms. In turn, helping to promote largely-unseen catalogues of film, TV and documentary to new audiences around the world.

Recognizing a global trend set by larger VOD platforms that foreign language content travels way beyond a home territory, the barriers to market are diminishing and the real value - untapped by these larger distributors - is the offering of a wider selection of content to an audience who demand variety and are now becoming more used to multiple household subscription models.

What did we pick up in Berlin?

EUROVOD's workshop event in Berlin this year provided four days of insightful presentations delivered by attendees representing 18 different territories - with content distributors who have already launched or intend to launch local catalogues into new markets. The flowing discussions covered observational market trends, lessons learned through OTT failures and successes, challenges on how to manage rights and fresh takes on international distribution.

Source: @EuroVoD_network

There was also a 'lift the lid' session on how to target audiences during title launch campaigns. The knowledge shared and transparency among this group was open, constructive and extremely progressive. I am now ready to launch my own platform of cat meme videos - subtitled and dubbed in 25 languages, of course - so look out for a worldwide launch Q4 2019.

Sharing our thoughts on localization

Team ZOO were invited along to showcase our localization services and this became a critical discussion point. We provided detail on how multi-lingual adaptation, quality adherence, anti-piracy measures, and the demand for multiple technical specifications were managed by the industry's larger distributors.

Source: @EuroVoD_network

There was a sense of positivity that it has become so much more acceptable to watch smaller (budget) stories with larger themes in mainstream media. Whether it be a Norwegian, Latin Spanish or Korean drama. A captivating international story about love, good vs evil, survival, prejudice, courage and heroism increasingly encourages language-viewing acceptability. Thanks to the larger streamer strategy the minnows have the ideal platforms to launch their own untapped local offerings to a wider world.

Catch us next time!

With Berlinale 2019 drawn to a close, we're feeling fortunate to have met so many fresh faces and shared our experiences with groundbreaking OTT providers from around Europe. Massive thanks to EUROVOD for hosting such a fantastic event!

In case you didn't catch us, a second event is planned for later in the year. ZOO will be there supporting European content growth - offering advice and service to this important initiative - if they'll have us...

Let's talk localization

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 13:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
08:21aEUROVOD REVISITED : Talking OTT innovation at Berlinale 2019
PU
02/13ZOO DIGITAL : joins the Trusted Partner Network
PU
02/07Q&A WITH JUAN SOLA : How has cloud dubbing changed what you do?
PU
02/04DUBBING DOGVILLE : What do LATAM voice artists really think of cloud dubbing?
PU
01/30ZOO DIGITAL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
01/30ZOO DIGITAL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
01/30M&E JOURNAL : How the Cloud is Unlocking a World of OTT Content
PU
01/16BERLINALE 2019 : Catch ZOO's Cloud Dubbing Revolution Tour at the Berlin Interna..
PU
01/10NATPE MIAMI : Everything you need to know from Team ZOO
PU
2018ZOO DIGITAL : Localize stuff. Think differently. Be awesome.
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31,1 M
EBIT 2019 0,40 M
Net income 2019 2,00 M
Debt 2019 4,70 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,69
P/E ratio 2020 0,64
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 68,8 M
Chart ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Zoo Digital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Antony Green Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Doran President, Director & Commercial Director
Roger David Jeynes Chairman
Duncan A. Wain Chief Operating Officer
Phillip Robert Blundell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC-31.58%69
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.50%829 903
RED HAT3.04%32 137
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC16.78%24 887
SPLUNK INC29.86%20 122
SYNOPSYS20.67%15 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.