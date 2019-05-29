Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Zoo Digital Group plc    ZOO   GB00B1FQDL10

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(ZOO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LBB & Friends Beach – Meet the Sponsors: Julian Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 07:09am EDT

ZOO is super-proud to sponsor the Little Black Book & Friends' beachside get-together in beautiful Cannes next month, as friends and associates from across the ad industry come together to celebrate the International Festival Of Creativity and talk all things clever and creative by the sea.

The annual event falls between June 18 - 21 at La Croisette, and once the networking gets started, it can be a real sandstorm... Give yourself a head start by getting to know one of the sponsors before you even step foot on a plane.

Read Little Black Book's Q&A with our dedicated ad man, Julian Day!

Little Black Book: Firstly, who from your team will be on the beach in Cannes?

Julian Day:You'll find Olivia and I at the Plage Croisette Beach - ready to talk subs and AD for TV ads.

Julian Day - Director of Business Development

Olivia Frawley - Senior Producer

LBB: What does your company do?

JD: The magic that you don't want to think about but that actually connects your brands with all your customers worldwide on TV and social media.

LBB: Give us your best beach pitch!

JD: According to one of the social media giants, up to 85% of video content is viewed without any sound. So how do brands and agencies boost engagement with new and existing customers when the audio's on mute?

Captioning. Subtitling. In English or multiple foreign languages. Words on the screen to convey your carefully-honed brand message. On the tube, in the gym, at work or in bed, potential customers won't miss the key message.

But here's the thing - contrary to what you might have been told, these value-added services don't need to cost the earth.

ZOO is one of the leading suppliers of top-quality captions and audio description tracks to the ad industry. We offer the best pricing with absolutely no hidden extras, a super-fast friendly service, a huge choice of languages and the ability to integrate with all ad distribution systems.

Talk to us at the LBB Beach and let us support you with your next campaign.

LBB: What do you like about the LBB Beach?

JD: It's unlike any other 'trade show networking event'. Relaxed, very informal and super-friendly. You never know who you'll be talking to and how important they may end up being to your business.

LBB:Your favourite television commercial of 2018-19?

JD: WK/Nike 'Nothing beats a Londoner' (and not just because we supplied the TV captions).

LBB: Why is Cannes Lions important to attend?

JD: The Lions is the event of the year for the advertising and marketing business. Where talent is recognized, opportunities revealed, new relationships created and old ones strengthened. If you're in the business, then it is the business.

LBB: Top spot for a meeting?

JD: In the sea at The LBB Beach.

LBB: Favorite restaurant?

JD: La Brouette De Grandmere.

LBB: Favorite watering hole?

JD: Cristal Bar.

LBB: Best guest list to be on?

JD: Our beach, of course!

LBB:Top Cannes tip?

JD: It's so easy to push yourself to the limit in Cannes. If possible, try to take some time out and explore the old town and/or the two islands (Ile Sainte-Marguerite and Ile Saint-Honorat). Restore your inner peace. I can't believe I just said that…

Join Team ZOO in Cannes

Interested in subtitling and audio description for TV ads? We'd love to see you in Cannes! Get on our exclusive LBB Beachguest list and join us from Tuesday June 18 through to Friday June 21 at the Plage Croisette Beach.

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
07:09aLBB & FRIENDS BEACH &NDASH; MEET THE : Julian Day
PU
05/17ZOO DIGITAL : Three cloud-powered reasons to visit Team ZOO at BroadcastAsia 201..
PU
04/26ZOO DIGITAL : ‘Seeking the Localization Utopia' with Mazin Al-Jumaili
PU
04/24ZOO DIGITAL : Director Dealing
PU
04/17ZOO DIGITAL : Year End Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
04/11ZOO DIGITAL : ZOOstudio named Product of the Year at NAB 2019
PU
04/11ZOO DIGITAL : The anatomy of 300 million subtitles
PU
04/08ZOO DIGITAL : What 300 million subtitles and captions means for Team ZOO
PU
03/26ZOO DIGITAL : ZOOstudio shortlisted for NAB Show Product of the Year Awards
PU
03/25ZOO DIGITAL : Director Dealing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,60 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4,55 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,64
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 60,9 M
Chart ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Zoo Digital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Antony Green Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Doran President, Director & Commercial Director
Roger David Jeynes Chairman
Duncan A. Wain Chief Operating Officer
Phillip Robert Blundell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC-38.28%61
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.29%967 354
RED HAT5.72%33 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.36%31 222
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%19 550
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.17%17 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About