Zoo Digital : Annual Report and notice of Annual General Meeting

08/24/2018 | 08:17am CEST

RNS Number : 6054Y Zoo Digital Group PLC 24 August 2018

Zoo Digital Group PLC

("ZOO", the "Group" or the "Company")

Annual Report & Accounts

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

ZOO Digital Group plc, the provider of localisation and digital distribution services for the global entertainment industry, announces that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 ("Annual Report"), notice of annual general meeting ("Notice of AGM") and form of proxy, have been made available to shareholders of the Group as an electronic communication, together with hard copies for shareholders who have requested them. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM are now available on the Company's website at www.zoodigital.com and copies are also available from the Company's registered office: Floor 7, City Gate, 8 St Mary's Gate, Sheffield S1 4LW.

The Group's Annual General Meeting will be held on27 September 2018 at 4pm at ZOO Digital Group plc, Floor 7, City Gate, Sheﬃeld S1 4LW. Following the formal business of the AGM the management team plans to give a detailed review of the business and the environment in which it operates, including demonstrations of its cloud computing platforms. The meeting is open to shareholders and non-shareholders alike. Seating is limited and those wishing to attend are encouraged to reserve seats using the following link:

https://www.zoodigital.com/agm-2018

Enquiries:

Zoo Digital Group PLC

Stuart Green, Chief Executive Officer Phillip Blundell, Chief Financial Officer

0114 241 3700

finnCap Ltd

0207 220 0500

Henrik Persson / Emily Watts / Max Bullen-Smith - Corporate Finance

Camille Gochez / Andrew Burdis - Corporate Broking

Alma PR

020 8004 4218

Josh Royston / Caroline Forde/Helena Bogle

About ZOO Digital Group plc:

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO's clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and independent distributors.

ZOO's point of diﬀerence in the marketplace is its development and use of innovative cloud technology. This ensures that content is localised in any language and delivered to all the major online platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, Google and Hulu with reduced time to market, higher quality and lower costs. ZOO's agile, cloud-based business model enables clients to respond to market trends, scale easily with business growth and capitalise on new routes to market in the fast moving and evolving digital industry.

ZOO operates from the entertainment hubs of Los Angeles and London with a development and production centre in Sheﬃeld. Its full-service proposition includes digital distribution, subtitling & captioning, metadata creation & localisation, dubbing, artwork localisation, workﬂow and asset management.

www.zoodigital.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:16:01 UTC
