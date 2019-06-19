Zoo Digital : Appointment of Chairman

RNS Number : 6692C

Zoo Digital Group PLC

19 June 2019

19 June 2019

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

("ZOO", the "Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chairman

ZOO Digital Group plc, a world-leading provider of cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services to the global entertainment industry, announces the appointment of Gillian Wilmot to the Board as Chairman with eﬀect from 1 July 2019. Gillian, who will also chair the Remuneration Committee and act as a member of the Audit Committee, will replace Roger Jeynes who will step down from the Board on 1 July 2019 after serving a nine-year tenure.

Along with extensive board level leadership roles in both private and public company environments, Gillian brings a wealth of relevant industry experience across B2B, technology, advertising and communication sectors. Gillian's skillset shows particular strengths in value creation, operational insight and corporate governance, for which she was recognised in the 2014 UK NED awards.

Gillian's executive career encompasses 30 years at leading companies including Marks & Spencer, Boots, Avon Cosmetics, Littlewoods and Royal Mail. Gillian's Board level experience includes NED at Admiral plc; Chairman of ClearlySo, Europe's Leading Impact Investment Bank; Chairman of technology disruptor Jisp.com, working with the founder CEO since start-up; and Chairman of Senet Group, working with CEOs of quoted and private international businesses to transform responsible gambling across digital and retail; among other roles.

Stuart Green, Chief Executive commented, "We are delighted to be welcoming Gillian as Chairman of the Board. Following a detailed search process, Gillian's relentless focus on business performance, growth and her track record of commercial business successes, coupled with excellent corporate governance skills, was central to the Board's selection decision. We are conﬁdent that Gillian will be a valuable asset and counsel to the Group as we continue the execution of our growth strategy.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Roger for his considerable service to the Group, during which time the Group transformed from a software licensing business to a disruptive, multi-oﬀering,technology-led media services company. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

For further enquiries please contact: ZOO Digital Group plc 0114 241 3700 Stuart Green - Chief Executive Officer Phillip Blundell - Chief Finance Officer finnCap 020 7220 0500 Henrik Persson / Kate Bannatyne (corporate finance) Camille Gochez / Andrew Burdis (corporate broking) Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Josh Royston / Hilary Buchanan / Helena Bogle

About ZOO Digital Group plc:

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO's clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and independent distributors.

ZOO's point of diﬀerence in the marketplace is its development and use of innovative cloud technology. This ensures that content is localised in any language and delivered to all the major online platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, Google and Hulu with reduced time to market, higher quality and lower costs. ZOO's agile, cloud-based business model enables clients to respond to market trends, scale easily with business growth and capitalise on new routes to market in the fast moving and evolving digital industry.

ZOO operates from the entertainment hubs of Los Angeles and London with a development and production centre in Sheffield. Its full-service proposition includes digital distribution, subtitling & captioning, metadata creation & localisation, dubbing, artwork localisation, workflow and asset management.

www.zoodigital.com

The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information for the purposes of Article 7 Regulation 596/2014.

Regulatory Disclosures:

The following information regarding the appointment of Gillian Caroline Wilmot, aged 59, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or Former directorships and/or

partnerships:partnerships (within the last ﬁve years):