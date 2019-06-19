Log in
Zoo Digital : Appointment of Chairman

06/19/2019 | 02:14am EDT

RNS Number : 6692C

Zoo Digital Group PLC

19 June 2019

19 June 2019

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

("ZOO", the "Group" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chairman

ZOO Digital Group plc, a world-leading provider of cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services to the global entertainment industry, announces the appointment of Gillian Wilmot to the Board as Chairman with eect from 1 July 2019. Gillian, who will also chair the Remuneration Committee and act as a member of the Audit Committee, will replace Roger Jeynes who will step down from the Board on 1 July 2019 after serving a nine-year tenure.

Along with extensive board level leadership roles in both private and public company environments, Gillian brings a wealth of relevant industry experience across B2B, technology, advertising and communication sectors. Gillian's skillset shows particular strengths in value creation, operational insight and corporate governance, for which she was recognised in the 2014 UK NED awards.

Gillian's executive career encompasses 30 years at leading companies including Marks & Spencer, Boots, Avon Cosmetics, Littlewoods and Royal Mail. Gillian's Board level experience includes NED at Admiral plc; Chairman of ClearlySo, Europe's Leading Impact Investment Bank; Chairman of technology disruptor Jisp.com, working with the founder CEO since start-up; and Chairman of Senet Group, working with CEOs of quoted and private international businesses to transform responsible gambling across digital and retail; among other roles.

Stuart Green, Chief Executive commented, "We are delighted to be welcoming Gillian as Chairman of the Board. Following a detailed search process, Gillian's relentless focus on business performance, growth and her track record of commercial business successes, coupled with excellent corporate governance skills, was central to the Board's selection decision. We are conﬁdent that Gillian will be a valuable asset and counsel to the Group as we continue the execution of our growth strategy.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Roger for his considerable service to the Group, during which time the Group transformed from a software licensing business to a disruptive, multi-oering,technology-led media services company. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

For further enquiries please contact:

ZOO Digital Group plc

0114 241 3700

Stuart Green - Chief Executive Officer

Phillip Blundell - Chief Finance Officer

finnCap

020 7220 0500

Henrik Persson / Kate Bannatyne (corporate finance)

Camille Gochez / Andrew Burdis (corporate broking)

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Josh Royston / Hilary Buchanan / Helena Bogle

About ZOO Digital Group plc:

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO's clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and independent distributors.

ZOO's point of dierence in the marketplace is its development and use of innovative cloud technology. This ensures that content is localised in any language and delivered to all the major online platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, Google and Hulu with reduced time to market, higher quality and lower costs. ZOO's agile, cloud-based business model enables clients to respond to market trends, scale easily with business growth and capitalise on new routes to market in the fast moving and evolving digital industry.

ZOO operates from the entertainment hubs of Los Angeles and London with a development and production centre in Sheffield. Its full-service proposition includes digital distribution, subtitling & captioning, metadata creation & localisation, dubbing, artwork localisation, workflow and asset management.

www.zoodigital.com

The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information for the purposes of Article 7 Regulation 596/2014.

Regulatory Disclosures:

The following information regarding the appointment of Gillian Caroline Wilmot, aged 59, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or Former directorships and/or

partnerships:partnerships (within the last ﬁve years):

NED Advisory Limited

Nisa Retail Limited

Board Mentoring Limited

Elexon Clear Limited

Bubbles Online Services Ltd

Elexon Limited

Senet Group For Responsible Gambling

International Women's Forum UK Limited

National Coaching Foundation (The)

Lockington Enterprises Limited

Coachwise Ltd

Multi Operator Self Exclusion Scheme Ltd

Sport Mentoring Ltd

Clearly So Limited

Gillian Wilmot has no shareholding in the Company. It is intended that the Company will, as soon as possible following Gillian's appointment and the publication of its ﬁnal results for the year ended 31 March 2019 (scheduled to be published in the week commencing 24 June 2019), grant her options over new ordinary shares in the Company.

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFPMATMBIBBML

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:05 UTC
