Zoo Digital : Director Dealing

ZOO Digital Group plc, the provider of cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services for the global entertainment industry, was informed on 22 March 2019 that on that date Stuart Green, Chief Executive Oﬃcer, became the beneﬁcial owner of 4,762 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") following a partial transfer and partial purchase made by Dr Green from the executors of the estate of his late parents. Of the 4,762 Ordinary Shares, 2,977 Ordinary Shares were transferred at nil cost by the estate and the balance of 1,785 Ordinary Shares were purchased from the estate at 50.5 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, Dr Green holds 11,528,764 Ordinary Shares, representing 15.49% in the issued share capital of the Company.

The below notiﬁcation, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the transaction.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Stuart Green 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: ZOO Digital Group plc b) LEI: 213800377KWAPKN5HX30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 penny each GB00B1FQDL10 b) Nature of the transaction: Transfer from the estate of Mr Eric and Mrs Kathleen Green (deceased) c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) nil 2,977 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction: 22/3/2019 f) Place of the transaction: AIM, London (XLON) StockExchange

5. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Stuart Green 6. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 7. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: ZOO Digital Group plc b) LEI: 213800377KWAPKN5HX30 8. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 penny each GB00B1FQDL10 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares from the estate of Mr Eric and Mrs Kathleen Green (deceased) c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 50.5p 1,785 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction: 22/3/2019 f) Place of the transaction: AIM, London (XLON) StockExchange

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO's clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and independent distributors.

ZOO's point of diﬀerence in the marketplace is its development and use of innovative cloud technology. This ensures that content is localised in any language and delivered to all the major online platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, Google and Hulu with reduced time to market, higher quality and lower costs. ZOO's agile, cloud-based business model enables clients to respond to market trends, scale easily with business growth and capitalise on new routes to market in the fast moving and evolving digital industry.

ZOO operates from the entertainment hubs of Los Angeles and London with a development and production centre in Sheﬃeld. Its full-service proposition includes digital distribution, subtitling & captioning, metadata creation & localisation, dubbing, artwork localisation, workﬂow and asset management.

