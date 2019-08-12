Zoo Digital : Notice of Report & Accounts & AGM

RNS Number : 5983I

Zoo Digital Group PLC

12 August 2019

Zoo Digital Group PLC

("ZOO", the "Group" or the "Company")

Annual Report & Accounts

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

ZOO Digital Group plc, the provider of localisation and digital distribution services for the global entertainment industry, announces that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Annual Report"), notice of annual general meeting ("Notice of AGM") and form of proxy, have been made available to shareholders of the Group as an electronic communication, together with hard copies for shareholders who have requested them. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM are now available on the Company's website at www.zoodigital.comand copies are also available from the Company's registered oﬃce: Floor 7, City Gate, 8 St Mary's Gate, Sheﬃeld S1 4LW.

The Group's Annual General Meeting will be held on 18 September 2019 at 4pm at ZOO Digital Group plc, Floor 7, City Gate, Sheﬃeld S1 4LW. Following the formal business of the AGM the management team plans to give a detailed review of the business and the environment in which it operates, including demonstrations of its cloud computing platforms. The meeting is open to shareholders and non-shareholders alike. Seating is limited and those wishing to attend are encouraged to reserve seats using the following link:

https://www.zoodigital.com/agm-2019

Enquiries:

Zoo Digital Group PLC Stuart Green, Chief Executive Officer 0114 241 3700 Phillip Blundell, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd 0207 220 0500 Henrik Persson / Emily Watts / Max Bullen-Smith - Corporate Finance Camille Gochez / Andrew Burdis - Corporate Broking Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Josh Royston / Hilary Buchanan/Helena Bogle

