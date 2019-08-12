Log in
ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(ZOO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/12 04:02:11 am
77.5 GBp   +0.65%
Zoo Digital : Notice of Report & Accounts & AGM

08/12/2019 | 03:41am EDT

RNS Number : 5983I

Zoo Digital Group PLC

12 August 2019

Zoo Digital Group PLC

("ZOO", the "Group" or the "Company")

Annual Report & Accounts

and Notice of Annual General Meeting

ZOO Digital Group plc, the provider of localisation and digital distribution services for the global entertainment industry, announces that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Annual Report"), notice of annual general meeting ("Notice of AGM") and form of proxy, have been made available to shareholders of the Group as an electronic communication, together with hard copies for shareholders who have requested them. The Annual Report and Notice of AGM are now available on the Company's website at www.zoodigital.comand copies are also available from the Company's registered oce: Floor 7, City Gate, 8 St Mary's Gate, Sheeld S1 4LW.

The Group's Annual General Meeting will be held on 18 September 2019 at 4pm at ZOO Digital Group plc, Floor 7, City Gate, Sheeld S1 4LW. Following the formal business of the AGM the management team plans to give a detailed review of the business and the environment in which it operates, including demonstrations of its cloud computing platforms. The meeting is open to shareholders and non-shareholders alike. Seating is limited and those wishing to attend are encouraged to reserve seats using the following link:

https://www.zoodigital.com/agm-2019

Enquiries:

Zoo Digital Group PLC

Stuart Green, Chief Executive Officer

0114 241 3700

Phillip Blundell, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap Ltd

0207 220 0500

Henrik Persson / Emily Watts / Max Bullen-Smith - Corporate

Finance

Camille Gochez / Andrew Burdis - Corporate Broking

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Josh Royston / Hilary Buchanan/Helena Bogle

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACSUKAURKUAWRAR

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:40:03 UTC
