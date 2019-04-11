Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Zoo Digital Group plc    ZOO   GB00B1FQDL10

ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC

(ZOO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zoo Digital : ZOOstudio named Product of the Year at NAB 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

At NAB 2019, Team ZOO unleashed ZOOstudio to the world of media and entertainment. We're delighted to announce that during an invigorating awards ceremony in Las Vegas, our cloud-powered localization ecosystem was named NAB Product of the Year for cloud computing!

Highlighting the most significant and promising new technologies on display at the exhibition, the NAB Show Product of the Year Awardsis an independently-judged awards program recognizing product innovation and ingenuity at a show packed full of some of the brightest minds in the industry.

So, what is ZOOstudio?

In case you've not been following, ZOOstudiois our newly-launched, cloud-powered ecosystem designed to manage all the services required throughout OTT localization and distribution. It's our answer to helping clients deal with an ongoing boom in content and ever-shrinking release windows.

Major studios and content owners need vendors to collaborate in order to service the huge volumes of global content ready for distribution. For the first time in the industry, ZOOstudio offers a platform for all vendors to work together in a centralized cloud system.

All your production services, global vendors, localization components and translation talent are securely centralized in the collaborative ecosystem. This offers large, decentralized global studios the single platform needed to manage disparate localization services.

Gordon Doran, President at ZOO Digital said:

'The whole team has worked incredibly hard to bring ZOOstudio to life and it's fantastic to see our localization ecosystem coming out of the gates with an NAB Product of the Year Award.

'The industry is in agreement that collaboration is the way forward for OTT localization and distribution; helping content owners hit the timeframes and standards required by coming together as one. ZOOstudio is the platform that connects everything seamlessly and delivers a genuine end-to-end service for the biggest names in the TV and movie industry.'

Reach audiences everywhere with ZOOstudio

While NAB 2019 may be drawing to a close, you've not missed your chance to talk to Team ZOO about our localization super-ecosystem - and get all your questions answered.

Book a meeting with Team ZOO todayand plan your next localization or digital distribution project with ZOO Digital.

Discover ZOOstudioLet's talk

Disclaimer

ZOO Digital Group plc published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 21:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
05:58pZOO DIGITAL : ZOOstudio named Product of the Year at NAB 2019
PU
04:18pZOO DIGITAL : The anatomy of 300 million subtitles
PU
04/08ZOO DIGITAL : What 300 million subtitles and captions means for Team ZOO
PU
03/26ZOO DIGITAL : ZOOstudio shortlisted for NAB Show Product of the Year Awards
PU
03/25ZOO DIGITAL : Director Dealing
PU
03/20ZOO DIGITAL : set to revolutionize entertainment localization with the launch of..
PU
03/20ZOO DIGITAL : Growing a global network of ZOO-Enabled Dubbing Studios
PU
03/08MESA EUROPE RECAP : Challenges and Predictions at CWMF 2019
PU
03/04ZOO DIGITAL : shortlisted for National Technology Awards 2019
PU
02/27ZOO DIGITAL : joins the Digital Production Partnership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 31,1 M
EBIT 2019 0,40 M
Net income 2019 2,00 M
Debt 2019 4,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,54
P/E ratio 2020 0,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capitalization 54,4 M
Chart ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Zoo Digital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Antony Green Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Doran President, Director & Commercial Director
Roger David Jeynes Chairman
Duncan A. Wain Chief Operating Officer
Phillip Robert Blundell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOO DIGITAL GROUP PLC-46.41%54
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.44%922 123
RED HAT4.15%32 347
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.70%27 002
SPLUNK INC27.73%20 098
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.47.91%18 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About