Zoom Telephonics Appoints Technology Operations Executive John Lauten as Senior Vice President of Operations

11/13/2019 | 10:01am EST

Boston, MA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) (“Zoom” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it appointed Mr. John Lauten as Senior Vice President of Operations.  Mr. Lauten’s start date with Zoom was November 11th, 2019. 

Mr. Lauten is a high technology, senior level operations executive with extensive experience working for consumer electronics and communications companies offering products and/or services worldwide.  His areas of expertise include supply chain management, operations, and strategy.   Mr. Lauten held senior level positions with various high-tech companies including Nortel, Scientific-Atlanta, Cisco Systems, Fox Factory, and Skully Technologies.  At Scientific-Atlanta/Cisco he was Global Head of Customer Operations and Supply Chain Management.  Under his leadership, Mr. Lauten optimized the supply chain and customer support organizations to create operational efficiencies and a better customer experience. Most recently, Mr. Lauten managed the turnaround of a wearable technology company called Skully Technologies as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Lauten earned a BBA in Business Administration from Texas Christian University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, The Red McCombs School of Business.  

Management Comments

Mr. Joe Wytanis, Zoom's President and COO, stated, “We’re very excited to have John Lauten join the Zoom leadership team.  John and I worked together over a span of 11 years at Scientific-Atlanta/Cisco and I know he’s a top performer who will make significant contributions to the success of our company. We will be relying on John to manage all aspects of our supply chain as we continue to grow.”  

Mr. Lauten, Zoom's new Senior Vice President of Operations, stated, “I am pleased to join Zoom’s team at this exciting time for the company as we broaden our product offering and expand our global supply chain.” 

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products.  The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products.  For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Hellman, Vice-President 

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9626

Email: jhellman@equityny.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
