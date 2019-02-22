Zoom Telephonics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) (“Zoom” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the close of market on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, February 28, 2019 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): (866) 393-7958

(International): (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with the conference ID of 2280997.

A slide presentation will accompany management’s remarks and will be accessible five minutes prior to the start of the call via the following link: www.zoomtel.com/SQ418 . A recording of the call will also be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

