Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Zoom Telephonics Inc    ZMTP

ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC

(ZMTP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zoom Telephonics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) (“Zoom” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the close of market on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, February 28, 2019 – 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): (866) 393-7958

(International): (706) 643-5255

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with the conference ID of 2280997.

A slide presentation will accompany management’s remarks and will be accessible five minutes prior to the start of the call via the following link: www.zoomtel.com/SQ418.  A recording of the call will also be made available afterwards through the investor information section of the Company’s website. 

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products.  The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products.  For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:
Adam Prior, Senior Vice-President
The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: 212-836-9606
Email: aprior@equityny.com

Zoom logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC
05:01pZoom Telephonics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year..
GL
01/28ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018Zoom Telephonics Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North Amer..
GL
2018ZOOM TELEPHONICS : Ranked as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North Ameri..
AQ
2018ZOOM TELEPHONICS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition a..
AQ
2018ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
2018ZOOM TELEPHONICS : Reports $9 Million Sales and $346 Thousand Net Income for Q3 ..
AQ
2018ZOOM TELEPHONICS : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss
AQ
2018Zoom® Telephonics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Fin..
GL
2018Zoom's MTRLC Division Ships Its First Cable Gateway With 2 Phone Ports
GL
More news
Chart ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC
Duration : Period :
Zoom Telephonics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Blase Manning Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Joseph Lee Wytanis President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Donovan Independent Director
Peter Robin Kramer Independent Director
Robert J. Crowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM TELEPHONICS INC-15.33%20
AT&T8.02%224 381
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.62%216 532
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP46.04%101 619
NTT DOCOMO INC7.49%88 888
T-MOBILE US14.01%62 415
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.