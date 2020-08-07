Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

With assets of all stripes rallying and the S&P 500 approaching fresh records, investors are facing a dilemma: stay in or get out.

Surging U.S. stocks, Treasuries and gold prices have come to the brink of simultaneously notching record highs for the first time in history, while rallies in once beaten-down assets like oil, financial stocks and the euro have accelerated. The S&P 500 is up 50% from its late March lows.

"We are in the 'bull everything' trade," said Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital Partners. "There are very few losers. Only laggards."

The broad-based gains have presented investors with a conundrum. While many are uneasy owning assets that appear richly valued or trade at record highs, holding too much cash or an outsize allocation to underperforming stocks has hampered portfolio performance during the recent rally.

Another concern is the possibility of a broad reversal where assets that appreciated in tandem sell off simultaneously, leaving investors with few places to shelter.

Such market action was seen at various times during the coronavirus-fueled sell-off in March, when gold, stocks and Treasuries tumbled together as frightened investors went to cash.

(GRAPHIC: It takes three to tango -

)

STAYING THE COURSE

Plenty of investors believe the rallies are likely to continue as long as interest rates remain low and the Federal Reserve keeps pumping out stimulus - factors that have benefited everything from technology-related stocks to commodities such as oil and gold.

And while some investors worry that the S&P 500 has become increasingly skewed towards technology and communication services - which make up about 39% of the benchmark index's market capitalization - these sectors also accounted for about 39% of the index's second-quarter earnings, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We still like businesses that are tech-focused and creating efficiencies in a post-COVID world," said Conor Delaney, chief executive of financial advisory network Good Life Companies.

Among his holdings are shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, a bet that the shift to work-from-home prompted by the coronavirus is unlikely to reverse anytime soon.

Meanwhile, a 9% decline in the Dollar Index <=USD> from its high this year has given another tailwind to gold, which is denominated in the U.S. currency and becomes cheaper to foreign buyers when the greenback depreciates.

George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management, has periodically advised clients to raise allocations in the haven metal to hedge against everything from political uncertainty to a future surge in inflation.

"We are staying the course," he said. "I believe gold goes higher."

GETTING OUT

Others believe the answer is to sell now and wait for things to get cheaper.

Analysts at BofA Global Research noted that August kicks off what has historically been the weakest three-month stretch of the year for equities, where the average historic return stands at about 0%, according to the bank's data.

Investors pulled a net $6.5 billion out of U.S. equities in the last week, the largest outflows in a month-and-a-half, the bank said.

Persistent buying on dips and wild rallies in the shares of companies "that make no sense" have convinced Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea, that markets may be entering a euphoric phase that tends to precede corrections.

"We have been telling our investors they should lighten positions slowly and prudently," he said.

Other potential flashpoints for volatility include a reversal of the dollar's downtrend, a worsening coronavirus outbreak or a contested U.S. presidential vote, investors said.

THE VALUE OF VALUE

Some have shifted their orientation to so-called value stocks, which are concentrated in economically-sensitive sectors that have tended to mount powerful rallies during rebounds from recessions.

John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management, owns financial and industrial stocks alongside technology shares in hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will spur economic recovery next year.

Past rebounds in value names have often come at the expense of momentum stocks, said Solomon Tadesse, head of quantitative equities strategy for North America at Societe Generale.

One such move came during a three-month stretch in 2009, when value stocks saw a 25% gain while momentum names lost about 30%, Tadesse said.

"It's a short window and if you miss it, you miss it," he said.

By April Joyner and Ira Iosebashvili
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.29% 3149.84 Delayed Quote.74.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.28% 27302.97 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.76% 1.17819 Delayed Quote.5.89%
GOLD -1.82% 2032.13 Delayed Quote.34.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.57% 44.42 Delayed Quote.-31.33%
NASDAQ 100 -1.68% 11073.886933 Delayed Quote.29.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.43% 10945.3096 Delayed Quote.23.80%
NORDEA BANK ABP. -1.07% 68.23 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. 1.38% 23.805 Delayed Quote.-14.56%
S&P 500 -0.40% 3334.79 Delayed Quote.3.66%
WTI -1.77% 41.295 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -4.45% 256.08 Delayed Quote.294.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
02:49p'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
RE
08/03Tech Up, Nasdaq Composite Hits Record, Amid Deal Intrigue -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/03Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal..
GL
08/03ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : to shift to 'partner-only' model in China, suspend d..
RE
08/03ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : to shift to "partner-only" model in China
RE
08/03Zoom video communications says shifting to partner-only model in mainland chi..
RE
08/03Zoom to shift to 'partner-only' model in China, suspend direct sales
RE
07/31ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Thinking about trading options or stock in Roku, Fac..
PR
07/30Amazon Gains Strength as Coronavirus Boosts Shopping, Cloud Services
DJ
07/30ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Senators urge U.S. Justice Department to probe TikTo..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 806 M - -
Net income 2021 255 M - -
Net cash 2021 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 306x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75 674 M 75 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 41,3x
EV / Sales 2022 32,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 219,70 $
Last Close Price 268,25 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.294.25%75 674
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.19%1 637 262
SEA LIMITED243.64%65 370
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.89%43 931
SPLUNK INC.42.66%33 944
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.58.09%30 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group