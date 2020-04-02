Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Investors Who Have Suffered Significant Losses to Immediately Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Apr. 2, 2020

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ZM

Contact An Attorney Now:

ZM@hbsslaw.com


844-916-0895

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Zoom misled investors about the company's security and consumer privacy practices.

On Mar. 30, 2020, the New York Times reported that New York's attorney general sent a letter to Zoom, questioning the company's security measures, including actions taken to remedy a reported flaw allowing hackers to take over Zoom webcams. According to the NYT, the New York attorney general also challenged the company's sharing of consumer data with Facebook and other entities.

Then, on Apr. 2, 2020, Bloomberg reported "[on]line trolls have been sneaking into web meetings and disrupting them with profanities and pornography for at least the better part of the last month."

This news has driven the price of Zoom shares sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Zoom misled investors about the company's security and privacy controls and procedures," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zoom should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ZM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-zoom-video-communications-zm-investors-who-have-suffered-significant-losses-to-immediately-contact-its-attorneys-firm-investigating-possible-securities-law-violations-301034610.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
10:14pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities La..
PR
10:40aNetflix leads on downloads, but YouTube Kids grabs more hours
RE
08:45aLabaton Sucharow -- a Leading Shareholder Rights Firm -- Announces It Is Inve..
BU
06:32aNICE INCONTACT : Teams Up with Zoom for an Integrated Cloud Communications Platf..
BU
03:37aELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
04/01MICROSOFT : Zoom takes lead over Microsoft Teams as virus keeps Americans at hom..
RE
03/31ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : is the app to beat in the age of COVID-19
AQ
03/30ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Microsoft says Skype users surge 70% amid coronaviru..
RE
03/29ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Meet Eric Yuan, the man who made your Zoom meetings ..
AQ
03/25Home-bound users fume as video apps do not sync with TVs
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group