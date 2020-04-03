Log in
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

04/03/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, on March. 30, 2020, the New York Times reported that Zoom had been contacted by New York’s attorney general who questioned the security measures taken by the company in light of the reported hacking of Zoom web meetings.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
