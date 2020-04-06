Log in
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
04/06 03:19:27 pm
119.73 USD   -6.61%
03:02pWall Street surges on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths
RE
02:57pInvestigation of Zoom Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02:18pMICROSOFT : Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition
RE
Investigation of Zoom Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

04/06/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZM) complied with federal securities laws. On March 30, 2020, several news agencies reported that the New York attorney general’s office is investigating concerns regarding Zoom’s security practices. The price of Zoom’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Zoom and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or via the firm’s website at holzerlaw.com.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 922 M
EBIT 2021 122 M
Net income 2021 16,4 M
Finance 2021 386 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 3 152x
P/E ratio 2022 3 120x
EV / Sales2021 36,5x
EV / Sales2022 27,1x
Capitalization 34 019 M
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 112,74  $
Last Close Price 121,93  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Chief Information Officer
Bart K. Swanson Independent Director
Santi Subotovsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.88.42%40 768
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-2.41%1 199 550
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.99%33 687
SEA LIMITED4.67%20 526
SPLUNK INC.-31.80%20 023
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.52%19 348
