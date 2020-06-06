Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) securities between April 18, 2019 and April 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 8, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 22, 2019, Zoom filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”), which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on April 17, 2019 (the “Registration Statement”).

On April 18, 2019, Zoom filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with its IPO, which purported to provide information necessary for investors to consider before partaking in its IPO and purchasing the Company’s newly publicly-issued stock (collectively with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

The truth about the deficiencies in Zoom’s software encryption began to come to light as early as July 2019. However, due in large part to the Company’s obfuscation, it was not until the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April of 2020, with businesses and other organizations increasingly relying on Zoom’s video communication software to facilitate remote work activity as governments increasingly implemented shelter-in-place orders, that the truth was more fully laid bare in a series of corrective disclosures. As it became clear through a series of news reports and admissions by the Company that Zoom had significantly overstated the degree to which its video communication software was encrypted, and organizations consequently prohibited their employees from utilizing Zoom for work activities, the Company’s stock price plummeted, to close at $122.94 on April 6, 2020.

The Complaint, filed on April 7, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Zoom securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
12:01pMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Cla..
BU
06/05ZOOM VIDEO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn S..
BU
06/05Tech Up As Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/05ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
06/05Virtual certainty? Bankers ask if success of remote roadshows will last
RE
06/04ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Slack revenue growth fails to impress, shares tank
RE
06/04ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Slack revenue growth fails to impress, shares tank
RE
06/04Tech Gives Back Some Gains After Nasdaq 100 Tests Records -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Mixed, Halting This Week's Rally
DJ
06/04Tech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 804 M - -
Net income 2021 252 M - -
Net cash 2021 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 240x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 565 M 58 565 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 31,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 532
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 205,32 $
Last Close Price 207,60 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.205.11%58 534
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.99%1 419 620
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.81%43 015
SEA LIMITED123.02%42 426
SPLUNK INC.22.27%29 092
SYNOPSYS INC.31.44%27 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group