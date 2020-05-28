Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and whether the Company's officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Zoom provides a video-first communications platform that connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Zoom' misconduct, click here.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Accused of Poor Data Privacy and Security Practices

In April 2019, Zoom conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") touting the Company's "robust security capabilities, including end-to-end encryption..." Then, on March 26, 2020, Vice Media reported that Zoom "is not forthcoming with the data collection or the transfer of it to Facebook." And, on March 30, 2020, The New York Times reported that Zoom was under scrutiny by the office of New York State Attorney General "for its data privacy and security practices." Further, several consumers have filed lawsuits against the Company for "illegally disclosing personal information." Multiple other news outlets have revealed that Zoom did not actually have its end-to-end encryption for video and audio content. As a result, multiple organizations banned the use of Zoom's software. Finally, on April 6th, 2020, Yahoo! Finance reported that "an actor in a popular dark web forum posted a link to a collection of 352 compromised Zoom accounts." Following all of these disclosures, Zoom's stock price fell 13% from its closing price of $141.15 on March 26, 2020 to close at $122.94 per share on April 6, 2020.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action against Zoom settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
03:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Zoom Video Communi..
BU
09:15aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
09:01aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Hires Damien Hooper-Campbell as Chief Diversity Offi..
AQ
05/27Tech Flat On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05/26Tech Down Amid U.S.-Chinese Tensions -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05/26Velchamy Sankarlingam Joins Zoom as President of Product and Engineering
GL
05/26Companies Tap Digital Tools to Hire Grads, Host Interns
DJ
05/22ZOOM LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Zoom Video Communic..
PR
05/21Tech Down On Rising U.S.-Chinese Tensions -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05/20Tech Up On Reopening Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 932 M - -
Net income 2021 9,94 M - -
Net cash position 2021 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4 162x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45 668 M 45 668 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 48,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 532
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 129,61 $
Last Close Price 161,97 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.138.05%45 668
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.14%1 378 745
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.68%43 275
SEA LIMITED96.20%36 778
SPLUNK INC.21.27%28 848
SYNOPSYS INC.22.43%25 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group