Tech Up On Reopening Optimism -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector rose as investors grew more optimistic about the outlook for U.S. economic reopening. Shares of some tech companies, including video-chat app Zoom Video Communications, have thrived during the lockdown.

But analysts say capital is likely to shift to a different group of software makers as the lockdown lifts.

Increased corporate information-technology spending will help the fortunes of cloud-computing companies, said D.A. Davidson Analyst Andrew Nowinski, as reported earlier.

"I'm focusing on the companies with strong balance sheets and subscription models," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

