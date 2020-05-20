Log in
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
Tech Up On Reopening Optimism -- Tech Roundup

05/20/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

The technology sector rose as investors grew more optimistic about the outlook for U.S. economic reopening. Shares of some tech companies, including video-chat app Zoom Video Communications, have thrived during the lockdown.

But analysts say capital is likely to shift to a different group of software makers as the lockdown lifts.

Increased corporate information-technology spending will help the fortunes of cloud-computing companies, said D.A. Davidson Analyst Andrew Nowinski, as reported earlier.

"I'm focusing on the companies with strong balance sheets and subscription models," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

