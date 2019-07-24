Zoom Announces Zoom Phone Launch in the United Kingdom and Australia

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) today announced the general availability of its Zoom Phone cloud phone service in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also released several enhancements for the service including multi-language prompt support, Office 365 and Gmail integrations, ability to multitask on mobile without dropping the call, on-hold music management, and others.



Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system available as an add-on to Zoom’s platform. Support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and seamlessly integrated telephony features enable customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communication and collaboration requirements into their favorite video platform. Zoom Phone offers features such as Bring Your Own Carrier (allows customers to bring existing PSTN SIP trunks to the Zoom platform for easy international and phased deployments), the ability to escalate voice calls to video with a single click, and contact center partnerships with Five9 and Twilio.

Now available for Zoom Phone:

Availability in the United Kingdom and Australia: Zoom Phone now supports local phone numbers and PSTN access with new Metered and Unlimited Calling Plans in the United Kingdom and Australia. This expanded geographic coverage allows Zoom customers to migrate away from their in-country legacy phone systems to consolidate business communications into Zoom’s all-in-one video-first communications platform.

Zoom Phone now supports local phone numbers and PSTN access with new Metered and Unlimited Calling Plans in the United Kingdom and Australia. This expanded geographic coverage allows Zoom customers to migrate away from their in-country legacy phone systems to consolidate business communications into Zoom’s all-in-one video-first communications platform. Multilingual prompts: Simplify multi-site administration with configurable Zoom Phone prompt language preferences for international users and office locations in a single global account. Supported prompt languages include American English, British English, Canadian French, and Spanish.

Simplify multi-site administration with configurable Zoom Phone prompt language preferences for international users and office locations in a single global account. Supported prompt languages include American English, British English, Canadian French, and Spanish. Microsoft Office 365 and Gmail contact integrations: With out-of-the-box integrations to Office365 and Gmail, Zoom Phone users can easily import, view, and click-to-dial contacts from these popular email platforms in the Zoom desktop and mobile apps.

With out-of-the-box integrations to Office365 and Gmail, Zoom Phone users can easily import, view, and click-to-dial contacts from these popular email platforms in the Zoom desktop and mobile apps. Ability to multitask on Zoom’s mobile app: Zoom Phone users can now access Zoom chat, contacts, and meetings features while on a Zoom Phone call.

Zoom Phone users can now access Zoom chat, contacts, and meetings features while on a Zoom Phone call. Human Interface Device (HID) command support: Zoom desktop and mobile apps now support call answer and mute/unmute of Zoom Phone calls from your preferred Bluetooth device.

Zoom desktop and mobile apps now support call answer and mute/unmute of Zoom Phone calls from your preferred Bluetooth device. On-hold music management: Zoom Phone administrators can customise on-hold music preferences for their account.

“At Ebiquity, we rely on Zoom daily to keep our teams, prospects, and clients connected. It’s a super simple and intuitive communications platform. Once we started using Zoom Phone, it turned Zoom into a full stack communication and collaboration platform for us, covering voice, video, and messaging all in one. In particular, it made it possible to transition from voice to video calls with ease and achieve an approach to communication that best suits our collaborative and innovative culture,” said Akin Akinyemi, director of IT & technology enablement for Ebiquity.

“Zoom continues its bold foray into the UCaaS market announcing the availability of its successful Zoom Phone product in the UK and Australia,” said Elka Popova, global VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan. "The innovative provider reports impressive adoption of Zoom Phone in its domestic US market driven by the rapid launch of important new features, deep integrations, and flexible deployment options that promptly address key concerns and objectives of various stakeholders including IT staff, business leaders, and end users."

“Zoom Phone feature enhancements and global expansion have been a top priority for us at Zoom as we focus on building out a world-class phone system. We’re excited to announce that we will be extending native Zoom Phone PSTN service in the United Kingdom and Australia,” said Oded Gal, head of product management for Zoom. “Our Zoom Phone service will provide leading-edge features that will give more flexibility and control to our valued customers.”

Zoom Phone is available as an add-on for existing Zoom customers. Please visit zoom.com/phonesystem for more information.

About Zoom:

Zoom helps businesses and organisations bring their teams together in a frictionless cloud environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable, video-first unified communications platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Founded in 2011, Zoom is a publicly traded company on Nasdaq (ticker: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .