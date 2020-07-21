Zoom Expands India Presence into Bangalore

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that it will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology center in Bangalore, where it will hire key talent over the next few years. This commitment represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom already has one office in Mumbai (which is expected to triple in size) and two data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad. This growing presence is in direct response to Zoom’s increased level of adoption by users across India. From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6700% growth in free user sign ups in India.



This expansion into Bangalore will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters. Zoom selected Bangalore for its exceptional engineering and IT talent. The company will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area. Employees will work from home until the pandemic-related remote work has subsided.

“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.”

“Zoom is focused on providing the best unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology center in Bangalore, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “The talent in India is truly exceptional and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations.”

The launch of a technology center in Bangalore represents Zoom’s strategy of developing its cutting-edge communications technology in multiple locations globally. The center will play a vital role as a source of innovation for Zoom, leveraging some of India’s most talented professionals. Zoom commits to these efforts in India with the goal of providing better service to individuals and organizations around the globe, empowering them to accomplish more with video-first unified communications. The launch will also open opportunities for local talent to do meaningful work and contribute to an organization whose core value is to care for our communities, customers, company, teammates, and selves.

To explore open roles at Zoom, visit our careers page .

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about potential growth opportunities and anticipated objectives from further investment in India. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Zoom Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global Media Relations Lead

press@zoom.us

Zoom Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations

408.675.6738

investors@zoom.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f59711-3839-4bcd-9385-a56c97932ef9