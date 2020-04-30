Zoom Video Communications : Did You Acquire Zoom Before April 18, 2019? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoom Video Communications

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZM) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between April 18, 2019 to April 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2020. If you want to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Complaint alleges that, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

If you are a long-term shareholder of Zoom continuously holding shares before April 18, 2019 , you may have standing to hold Zoom harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

