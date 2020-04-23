Zoom Video Communications : Moore Kuehn Investigates Bed Bath & Beyond, eHealth, and Zoom Video Communications

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating certain directors and officers for breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to whether these insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)

BBBY Officers and Directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to aggressive disposition of inventory, the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)

eHealth Officers and Directors misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) its highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; (2) its skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth's pursuit of low quality, lossmaking growth; and (3) its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)

Zoom Officers and Directors officers and directors misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications services was not end-to-end- encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at increased risk of having their personal information access by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; and (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the forgoing facts came to light.

If you own BBBY, EHTH, or ZM please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

fmoore@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-investigates-bed-bath--beyond-ehealth-and-zoom-video-communications-301046548.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC