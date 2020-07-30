Zoom Video Communications : Senators urge U.S. Justice Dept to probe TikTok, Zoom

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Senators Richard Blumenthal,
a Democrat, and Josh Hawley, a Republican, wrote to the U.S.
Justice Department on Thursday to urge a probe of video
technology company Zoom and Chinese-owned social media
company TikTok.
The two lawmakers said they were asking for the
investigation because of reports of violations of Americans'
civil liberties.
The lawmakers also noted that Americans, many of whom are
largely staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were
substituting Zoom calls for personal interaction and binging on
Tiktok videos.
They said that the two companies sought to downplay their
ties with China.
"Based on numerous reports, we are extremely concerned that
Zoom and TikTok have disclosed private information about
Americans to the [People's Republic of China] and engaged in
censorship on behalf of the Chinese government," they said in
the letter to Assistant Attorney General John Demers.
"We believe that it is imperative that the Department of
Justice investigate and determine whether Zoom and TikTok’s
business relationships, data handling practices, and operational
connections to China pose a risk to Americans."
The Justice Department, Zoom and TikTok did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Zoom shares, which were earlier trading Thursday up 1%, fell
by more than 5% after Reuters reported the letter but later
recovered some losses, recently trading down 2% from
Wednesday’s close at $247.24, off $5.15 a share.
The letter added "both Zoom and TikTok have failed to answer
even basic questions about their business operations, including
who has access to personal information and when they comply with
request from China or other governments."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by David
Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)