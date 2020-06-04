Log in
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications : Slack revenue growth fails to impress; scraps billings outlook

06/04/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York

Slack Technologies Inc on Thursday withdrew its 2021 billing outlook and reported a 50% jump in quarterly sales that failed to surpass lofty investor expectations driven by a surge in demand for workplace messaging platforms as more companies shift to remote work.

Shares of the company, which had surged nearly 80% this year, dropped 16% in extended trading after Slack withdrew its forecast for billings citing uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing protocols have led many companies to rapidly adopt remote work, expanding the market for apps that allow workers to stay in touch and boosting Wall Street expectations for companies such as Slack.

Investors had heightened expectations going into the quarter, and may have expected growth to be higher than reported, said D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Rishi Jaluria.

Slack's close competitor, Zoom Video Communications Inc, on Tuesday nearly doubled its expectations for annual sales as more people worked from home. Slack's platform, unlike Zoom's video focus, centers on messaging.

Jaluria added that billings are an important metric which investors view as a future indicator for growth of companies like Slack, which have a subscription-based model.

Slack's first-quarter revenue rose 50% to $201.7 million from a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of $188.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the workplace messaging company's to
tal operating expenses in the first quarter jumped 63% to $252.2 million. (https://reut.rs/3dLITgh)

The economic damage brought on by the COVID-19 health crisis might also force companies to cut back on technology spending, Slack had warned in March.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 804 M - -
Net income 2021 252 M - -
Net cash 2021 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 243x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63 121 M 63 121 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 34,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 532
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 205,32 $
Last Close Price 210,35 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.229.03%63 121
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.25%1 405 666
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.45%45 286
SEA LIMITED118.97%41 047
SPLUNK INC.26.18%30 023
SYNOPSYS INC.32.33%27 777
