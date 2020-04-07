Log in
Zoom (ZM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Zoom Video Communications Following FBI Warning; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

04/07/2020 | 10:45pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZM) for violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2020, the New York Times reported that Zoom had been contacted by New York's attorney general, who questioned the security measures taken by the company in light of the reported hacking of Zoom web meetings. Also, on March 30, 2020, the FBI sent out a release warning that it has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and hate images and threatening language.

Then on April 4, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported, "Zoom had previously advertised [end-to-end encryption], but security experts discovered the underlying technology provided a lesser level of data protection." Zoom Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan admitted that "[t]he full encryption feature won't be ready for a few months. . . . I really messed up."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Zoom shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click here to join this action. There is no cost or obligation to you.

 

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Click here to join this action

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoom-zm-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-zoom-video-communications-following-fbi-warning-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301037238.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
