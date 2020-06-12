Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zoom hits political turbulence in Washington, Beijing; lobbyists ready

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:59pm EDT
A 3D printed Zoom logo

By Diane Bartz

Zoom Video Communications, whose remote meeting app made the obscure California company a hub for global communications during the coronavirus pandemic, now finds itself fighting political battles in Washington and Beijing.

Even before Zoom ran into criticism from U.S. lawmakers about its relations with China this week, it had prepared itself for political problems. The California-based company recently brought on board several lobbyists, including a former Trump campaign official, and added a former White House official to its board.

This month, Zoom suspended accounts of three U.S. and Hong Kong activists at Beijing's request after they tried to commemorate the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Then on Thursday, three U.S. lawmakers asked Zoom to clarify its data-collection practices and relationship with the Chinese government.

"To be clear, their accounts have been reinstated, and going forward, we will have a new process for handling similar situations," Zoom said Thursday.

Zoom's mobile app has been downloaded 5.4 million times from Apple's China store since Jan. 1, 11 times the number over the same period in 2019, according to research firm SensorTower.

Earlier this spring, Zoom fielded complaints about "zoombombing," where people would inject hate speech and racist slurs into class meetings and other gatherings.

In May, Zoom said it hired David Urban of the American Continental Group, who headed President Donald Trump's successful Pennsylvania campaign and is on the Trump 2020 Advisory Committee. Zoom also added Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a former Trump national security adviser, to its board.

In April Zoom said it had hired the lobbying firm Mehlman Castagnetti, Rosen and Thomas. Zoom also hired the Cohen Group, a company spokesman said.

ACG and Cohen did not respond to a request for comment. Mehlman Castagnetti declined comment.

Asked about the letters from lawmakers, Zoom said: ""We appreciate the outreach we have received from various elected officials and look forward to engaging with them."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
04:59pZoom hits political turbulence in Washington, Beijing; lobbyists ready
RE
08:26aChinese users saw Zoom as a window through the 'Great Firewall'
RE
07:56aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : suspends U.S.-based activists' account
AQ
05:02aWALL ST WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
RE
04:07aU.S. lawmakers ask Zoom to clarify China ties after it suspends accounts
RE
06/11Technology Shares Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/11American Heart Association and Zoom Team up to Address Mental Wellbeing and C..
GL
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10Zoom suspends U.S.-based activists' account after Tiananmen event
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 804 M - -
Net income 2021 252 M - -
Net cash 2021 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 257x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62 647 M 62 647 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 34,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 211,41 $
Last Close Price 222,07 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.226.38%62 647
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.82%1 412 567
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.17%42 828
SEA LIMITED120.24%41 896
SPLUNK INC.16.00%27 602
SYNOPSYS INC.28.97%27 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group