Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom suspends new free user registrations in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:02am EDT
A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken

Video conferencing provider Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it was limiting new user registrations in mainland China to enterprise customers only.

Free users in mainland China can continue to join meetings hosted by registered customers, whereas new user registrations are available only for enterprise customers who sign up through authorized sales representatives, according to a statement from the company.

The coronavirus-fuelled lockdowns of millions of people globally have driven huge growth in use of platforms such as Zoom, as families and organizations use its software to connect.

Nikkei first reported of the development saying the restriction on Chinese individual accounts on the Zoom app was due to "regulatory requirements" in the country, and the company has come under scrutiny from both the U.S. and China as trade tensions intensified.

Although Zoom has seen a surge in demand for its services it faced a backlash from cyber security experts and users alike over a number of privacy and security issues that caused it to pause new feature development for 90 days to address the concerns.

Zoom said last week it plans to open two new R&D locations in Phoenix and Pittsburgh over the next two years, expanding its engineering workforce by about 60%.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.49% 20433.45 Real-time Quote.-14.89%
ZOOM CORPORATION -3.81% 1211 End-of-day quote.-3.43%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -5.80% 164.69 Delayed Quote.142.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
06:02aZoom suspends new free user registrations in China
RE
05/18Tech Up, But Not By Much, As Traders Pare Pandemic "Lockdown" Bets -- Tech Ro..
DJ
05/17ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Church services disrupted by outages Zoom says were ..
AQ
05/17ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : Church services disrupted by outages Zoom says are l..
AQ
05/15Communications Services Up As Zoom, Netflix Add to Gains -- Communications Se..
DJ
05/14ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : to expand in U.S. with engineering centers in Phoeni..
RE
05/14Zoom to Open R&D Centers in Phoenix and Pittsburgh
GL
05/12MSCI to Add Zoom Video Communications to World Index, Among Others
DJ
05/12ZOOM Zoom Misleads Investors on 300 Million "User" Numbers - Labaton Sucharow..
BU
05/11Docket Dubbed Winner in the Zoom App Marketplace Competition
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 932 M
EBIT 2021 117 M
Net income 2021 9,94 M
Finance 2021 386 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 4 232x
P/E ratio 2022 4 303x
EV / Sales2021 49,4x
EV / Sales2022 36,5x
Capitalization 46 435 M
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 126,05 $
Last Close Price 164,69 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Chief Information Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Bart K. Swanson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.142.05%46 435
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.14%1 388 983
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.37%46 037
SEA LIMITED72.77%28 878
SPLUNK INC.3.50%24 809
SYNOPSYS INC.14.85%23 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group