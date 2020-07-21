Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.    ZM

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/20 04:00:00 pm
268.58 USD   +8.94%
04:09aZoom to open tech centre in India's Bengaluru
RE
02:48aPandemic Upsets Usual Role of Safety Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:11aZoom to open tech centre in Bengaluru
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zoom to open tech centre in India's Bengaluru

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:09am EDT

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it will open a technology centre in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru and soon begin hiring as part of an expansion push in the country.

Potential areas of expansion for the new technology centre include research and development, IT, security as well business operations, Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom's president of product and engineering, told a virtual news conference.

San Jose, California-based Zoom already has an office and a data centre in India's financial capital Mumbai and a second data centre in Bengaluru.

It could add more local data centres based on its growth needs, Sankarlingam said. The company did not disclose investment plans for India or the number of people it planned to hire.

Use of Zoom's video conferencing services has surged at a time people across the world are working from home due to coronavirus curbs, but the company has also come under fire over privacy and security issues, spurring it to roll out major upgrades.

India has previously said Zoom is "not a safe platform", joining other countries in expressing concern about the security of its services.

"Zoom has reached out and engaged with the Indian government and so far we're optimistic," Zoom's Chief Operating Officer Aparna Bawa said, without elaborating.

It competes with Cisco Systems Inc's Webex, Microsoft Corp's Teams and Google's Meet platform. Its Indian rivals include Reliance's JioMeet and Bluejeans, a Verizon application that has been customised for India by Bharti Airtel. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.10% 1563.84 Delayed Quote.16.76%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 1.48% 575.75 End-of-day quote.26.32%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.47% 46.97 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.30% 211.6 Delayed Quote.34.18%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.43% 1919.9 End-of-day quote.26.81%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.76% 55.87 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 8.94% 268.58 Delayed Quote.294.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
04:09aZoom to open tech centre in India's Bengaluru
RE
02:48aPandemic Upsets Usual Role of Safety Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
02:11aZoom to open tech centre in Bengaluru
RE
02:01aZoom Expands India Presence into Bangalore
GL
07/20For Some Stocks, Bad News Is Now Good News
DJ
07/16Formula 1® and Zoom Announce First Virtual Paddock Club Partnership
GL
07/16ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : USIS AudioVisual Systems Deliver Zoom Certified Solu..
AQ
07/15Stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
07/15Tech Up, But Not By Much, Amid Valuation Debate -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/15Global stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 804 M - -
Net income 2021 253 M - -
Net cash 2021 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 309x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75 767 M 75 767 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 41,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 217,76 $
Last Close Price 268,58 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric S. Yuan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aparna Bawa COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Sunil Madan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.294.74%75 767
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.18%1 538 528
SEA LIMITED186.55%51 573
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.15%42 670
SPLUNK INC.33.52%31 769
SYNOPSYS INC.41.01%29 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group