Zoom to open tech centre in India's Bengaluru

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc
said on Tuesday it will open a technology centre in the
southern Indian city of Bengaluru and soon begin hiring as part
of an expansion push in the country.
Potential areas of expansion for the new technology centre
include research and development, IT, security as well business
operations, Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom's president of product
and engineering, told a virtual news conference.
San Jose, California-based Zoom already has an office and a
data centre in India's financial capital Mumbai and a second
data centre in Bengaluru.
It could add more local data centres based on its growth
needs, Sankarlingam said. The company did not disclose
investment plans for India or the number of people it planned to
hire.
Use of Zoom's video conferencing services has surged at a
time people across the world are working from home due to
coronavirus curbs, but the company has also come under fire over
privacy and security issues, spurring it to roll out major
upgrades.
India has previously said Zoom is "not a safe platform",
joining other countries in expressing concern about the security
of its services.
"Zoom has reached out and engaged with the Indian government
and so far we're optimistic," Zoom's Chief Operating Officer
Aparna Bawa said, without elaborating.
It competes with Cisco Systems Inc's Webex,
Microsoft Corp's Teams and Google's Meet
platform. Its Indian rivals include Reliance's JioMeet
and Bluejeans, a Verizon application that has been
customised for India by Bharti Airtel.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)