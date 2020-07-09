ZoomInfo Technologies : Q2 2020 Recap| Work Smarter, Not Harder

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't have …. an unusual second quarter.

At ZoomInfo, the story was no different. With Covid-19 hitting the US hard, we had to pivot in a lot of different ways.

We adjusted goals. We reset expectations. We said goodbye to the office (for now).

Oh yeah, and we IPOd.

Saying this quarter was eventful would be the understatement of the decade. It's been fun, it's been fast, heck, we'd even say fabulous.

For us, the theme of the quarter was: Work Smarter, Not Harder.

And boy, did the world test us on that one.

We found ways to make WFH less of a dread and more of an opportunity. We took our favorite ZoomInfo events and made them virtual. We talked about important subjects and grew as a company.

Our blog team set out to research and create content that helped our readers do the same. We wanted to make your day-to-day less hectic and more strategic.

Here's a highlight reel of some of our content this quarter:

Retaining unconverted leads comes at no cost, but the ongoing obsession with adding more prospects to the funnel can undermine the value of lead nurturing.

Inbound marketing is worth it in the long run because it provides higher quality leads for sales compared to outbound marketing tactics. We explore where most companies run into problems and how to overcome them.

When asked why we went public now, it wasn't because we knew when the world would return to normal. It's not because we believe we're unassailable. It's not because we'd rather celebrate over a Zoom call.

It's because, despite our current situation, the need for businesses to go-to-market remains. And the need for them to do so efficiently and successfully-in a way that keeps the economy moving-is more pressing now than ever before.

Every sales professional needs tech solutions to aid performance and help them attain their quotas.

These solutions are referred to as 'tech stacks,' and today we're talking about how they are used in sales operations. If your stack isn't complete, then you may be missing opportunities.

A go-to-market strategy paves the way for product success, whether it is new or existing. Your brand is exposed to the world with a new solution launch, and without a solid strategy it won't sell.

Making your GTM strategy data-driven further helps pinpoint target audiences who will most likely buy your solution. We explain.

Whether it be getting key stakeholders onboard, or simply deciding which tasks are going to be automated, jumping right into anything without carefully thinking it through will make any marketing professional cringe.

Marketing automation is beneficial. But if you feel like you've fallen into the category of companies who have marketing automation platforms, but are not using them to their fullest potential, we've got you covered.

You might read this and think 'data collaboration isn't that important, data is just data.' You'd be wrong.

Data collaboration has a variety of benefits, the main one being sales and marketing alignment. And since employees and executives believe lack of alignment within a team impacts the outcome of a task or project, it's definitely something that should be prioritized. Here's how.

And just like that, we're onto Q3.

Watch this space for more tips and tricks to hit your number, every time (from anywhere).