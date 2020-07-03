ZoomInfo Technologies : Registration of certain classes of securities 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 84-3721253 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 805 Broadway Street, Suite 900 Vancouver, WA 98660 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange on which each class is to be registered Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Title of each class to be so registered

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: 333-236674

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

(Title of Class)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 1.

Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.

For a description of the Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (the "Registrant") being registeredhereunder, reference is made to the information set forth under the heading "Description of Capital Stock" contained in the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-236674), as initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on February 27, 2020 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), and in the prospectus included in the Registration Statement to be filed separately by the Registrant with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which prospectus shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.

Exhibits.

Under the "Instructions as to Exhibits" section of Form 8-A, no exhibits are required to be filed because no other securities of the Registrant are tobe registered on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and the securities to be registered hereby are not being registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Date: June 4, 2020