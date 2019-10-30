Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sci & Tch : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
2019-10-30
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*
中 聯 重 科 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1157)
ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
AND
PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF
A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposes to include "agricultural machinery" in its scope of business due to its business development needs, and accordingly proposes to amend the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles"). Further, as the industrial and commercial registration
authority has reviewed and approved the scope of business of the Company, the Company also proposes to amend the scope of business set out in the Articles to ensure its consistency with the scope of business set out in the business licence of the Company. Details of amendments are as follows:
No.
Original Article
Article after amendment
1
Article
13
According
to
the
registration
Article 13 According to the
registration
of the Company, the scope
of
business
of the Company, the scope
of
business
of the Company includes: development,
of the Company includes: development,
manufacturing and sale of construction
manufacturing and sale of construction
machinery,
environmental
and
sanitary
machinery,
agricultural
machinery,
machinery, crane machinery and their
environmental
and
sanitary
machinery,
specialised chassis, fire engines and their
crane machinery and their specialised
specialised chassis, aerial work machinery,
chassis, fire engines and their specialised
other machinery
and
equipment,
metal
chassis, aerial work machinery, other
and non-metal materials and photo-
machinery and equipment, metal and non-
mechanical-electronic integrated high and
metal materials and photo-mechanical-
new technology products and the provision
electronic integrated high and new
of leasing
and after-sale services;
sale
technology products
and the
provision
of construction and decoration materials
of leasing and after-sale services; sale of
(except
silicon
rubber),
construction
construction
and decoration
materials,
vehicles (except passenger vehicles) and
construction vehicles, metals and chemicals
metals and chemicals and petrochemical
and petrochemical
products
(except
products permitted by the applicable
hazardous chemicals and controlled goods);
regulatory policies; engage in the import
engage in the import and export business
and export business of commercial
of commercial products and technology;
products and technology (other than
property investment with self-owned assets
business involving state-operated and
(not allowed to be engaged in business
managed trading of products; for business
under national financial regulation and
involving products subject to quota and
financial credit business such as deposit
licence management, application shall be
taking, fund raising and collecting,
made in accordance with relevant national
entrusted loans, issuing notes and granting
regulations); sale of second-hand cars;
loans);sale of second-hand cars; and
dismantling and recycling of obsolete
dismantling and recycling of obsolete
machinery and equipment; and property
machinery and equipment. (Items subject to
investment.
approval in accordance with the law shall
only be conducted upon the approval by
relevant departments)
The proposed amendments to the Articles are subject to the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company.
PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
Overview of the merger by absorption
The Company proposes to merge with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sales Co., Limited* (中 聯重科銷售有限公司) (the "Sales Company") by absorption to satisfy its operation and development needs, optimise management structure, streamline management hierarchy, reduce operation cost and integrate operating resources of the Company. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, the Company shall remain subsisting, and the independent legal person status of the Sales Company shall be deregistered. All the assets, liabilities, businesses and personnel of the Sales Company shall be succeeded by the Company.
The merger by absorption does not constitute a connected transaction of the Company under the Rules Governing Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor does
it constitute a major asset restructuring under the Administration Measures on Major Asset Restructuring of Listed Companies (《上市公司重大資產重組管理辦法》). The merger by absorption is subject to the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles.
Basic Information of the parties involved in the merger by absorption1. Basic information of the merging party
Name of company:
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co.,
Ltd.
Unified social credit code:
914300007121944054
Business nature:
joint stock limited company (Sino-foreign joint venture,
listed)
Legal representative:
Zhan Chunxin (詹純新)
Registered capital:
RMB100 million
Date of incorporation:
31 August 1999
Address:
No. 361 Yinpen South Road, Yuelu District, Changsha
City, Hunan Province
Scope of business:
development, manufacturing and sale of construction
machinery, environmental and sanitary machinery, crane
machinery and their specialised chassis, fire engines and
their specialised chassis, other machinery and equipment,
metal and non-metal materials and photo-mechanical-
electronic integrated high and new technology products
and the provision of leasing and after-sale services;
sale of construction and decoration materials (except
silicon rubber), construction vehicles (except passenger
vehicles) and metals and chemicals and petrochemical
products permitted by the applicable regulatory policies;
engage in the import and export business of commercial
products and technology (other than business involving
state-operated and managed trading of products; for
business involving products subject to quota and licence
management, application shall be made in accordance
with relevant national regulations); and property
investment
As at 30 June 2019, the unaudited key financial data of the Company are as follows: total consolidated assets of RMB101,518.5354 million, total consolidated liabilities of RMB63,946.9517 million, consolidated equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB37,010.0158 million, consolidated operating income of RMB22,262.1053 million, consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the Company of RMB2,576.2890 million.
2. Basic information of the merged party
Name of company:
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sales Co., Limited*
Unified social credit code:
91430100MA4Q4KJ64T
Business nature:
limited liability company (solely owned legal person
invested in or controlled by a non-natural person)
Legal representative:
Guo Xuehong (郭學紅)
Registered capital:
RMB100 million
Date of incorporation:
23 November 2018
Address:
Room 2056, No. 677 Lugu Avenue, Changsha High-Tech
Industrial Development Zone
Scope of business:
sale of construction machinery engines, fire engines,
second-hand cars, environmental and sanitary equipment,
metal materials, construction and decoration materials;
manufacturing of construction machinery, construction
engineering machinery, elevators, escalators and lifts,
production cranes, production vehicles, fire engines,
chemical processing equipment, wood processing
equipment,
non-metal
processing
equipment;
sale
of chemicals;
retailing
of
petrochemical products;
repair and maintenance of fire engines; repair and
maintenance
of
construction
machinery; maintenance
of crane; leasing of machinery equipment; operating
leasing of
construction
engineering
machinery
and
equipment; testing and technical services for construction machinery; dismantling and recycling of obsolete machinery and equipment; design of construction machinery; development of fire engines; manufacturing of construction and decoration materials; self-operating and acting as agent for the import and export of various types of commercial products and technology (excluding commercial products and technology restricted by the State for operation or prohibited from import and export). (Items subject to approval in accordance with the law shall only be conducted upon the approval by relevant departments)
As at 30 June 2019, the unaudited key financial data of the Sales Company are as follows: total assets of RMB14,982.7662 million, total liabilities of RMB14,869.8979 million, operating income of RMB4,516.4159 million, net profit of RMB2.0589 million.
The Sales Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Form, scope and related arrangements of the merger by absorption
The Company will merge and absorb all the assets, liabilities, equities, businesses and personnel of the Sales Company. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, the Company (as the merging party) shall remain subsisting, and the independent legal person status of the Sales Company (as the merged party) shall be deregistered.
Upon completion of the merger by absorption, all rights and obligations of the Sales Company including its assets, liabilities, businesses and personnel shall be succeeded by the Company in accordance with the law.
Both parties will undergo their respective statutory approval procedures and prepare their respective balance sheets and asset lists and perform their obligations to notify creditors and to issue announcements.
4. Both parties will jointly attend to the procedures for handover of assets, transfer of ownership of relevant assets and deregistration of the industrial and commercial registration.
5. Both parties shall perform other procedures as required by laws and regulations, and the regulatory requirements.
IV. Impact on the Company
The merger by absorption will enable the Company to centralise and optimise its business resources to enhance utilisation efficiency, reduce management cost, enhance operation efficiency and profitability of the Company, which in turn enhance the competitiveness of the Company in the construction machinery segment and is in line with the development strategies of the Company.
As the Sales Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, its financial statements are already consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Company. The merger by absorption therefore does not have any material impact on the normal operations and financial position of the Company and will not impair the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
Authorisation of the merger by absorption
The merger by absorption is subject to the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles to authorise the chairman and any persons authorised by the chairman to handle all matters relating to the merger by absorption, including but not limited to the execution of the relevant agreements, transfer of related assets and change in industrial and commercial registration. The authorisation shall be valid until the completion of all matters in relation to the merger by absorption.
By Order of the Board
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*
Zhan Chunxin
Chairman
Changsha, PRC, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Dr. Zhan Chunxin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. He Liu and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Songzheng, Mr. Lai Kin Keung, Ms. Liu Guiliang and Mr. Yang Changbo.
