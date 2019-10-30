Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sci & Tch : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Log in
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

0
10/30/2019 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中 聯 重 科 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1157)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AND

PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF

A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposes to include "agricultural machinery" in its scope of business due to its business development needs, and accordingly proposes to amend the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles"). Further, as the industrial and commercial registration

1

authority has reviewed and approved the scope of business of the Company, the Company also proposes to amend the scope of business set out in the Articles to ensure its consistency with the scope of business set out in the business licence of the Company. Details of amendments are as follows:

No.

Original Article

Article after amendment

1

Article

13

According

to

the

registration

Article 13 According to the

registration

of the Company, the scope

of

business

of the Company, the scope

of

business

of the Company includes: development,

of the Company includes: development,

manufacturing and sale of construction

manufacturing and sale of construction

machinery,

environmental

and

sanitary

machinery,

agricultural

machinery,

machinery, crane machinery and their

environmental

and

sanitary

machinery,

specialised chassis, fire engines and their

crane machinery and their specialised

specialised chassis, aerial work machinery,

chassis, fire engines and their specialised

other machinery

and

equipment,

metal

chassis, aerial work machinery, other

and non-metal materials and photo-

machinery and equipment, metal and non-

mechanical-electronic integrated high and

metal materials and photo-mechanical-

new technology products and the provision

electronic integrated high and new

of leasing

and after-sale services;

sale

technology products

and the

provision

of construction and decoration materials

of leasing and after-sale services; sale of

(except

silicon

rubber),

construction

construction

and decoration

materials,

vehicles (except passenger vehicles) and

construction vehicles, metals and chemicals

metals and chemicals and petrochemical

and petrochemical

products

(except

products permitted by the applicable

hazardous chemicals and controlled goods);

regulatory policies; engage in the import

engage in the import and export business

and export business of commercial

of commercial products and technology;

products and technology (other than

property investment with self-owned assets

business involving state-operated and

(not allowed to be engaged in business

managed trading of products; for business

under national financial regulation and

involving products subject to quota and

financial credit business such as deposit

licence management, application shall be

taking, fund raising and collecting,

made in accordance with relevant national

entrusted loans, issuing notes and granting

regulations); sale of second-hand cars;

loans);sale of second-hand cars; and

dismantling and recycling of obsolete

dismantling and recycling of obsolete

machinery and equipment; and property

machinery and equipment. (Items subject to

investment.

approval in accordance with the law shall

only be conducted upon the approval by

relevant departments)

The proposed amendments to the Articles are subject to the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company.

2

PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

  1. Overview of the merger by absorption
    The Company proposes to merge with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sales Co., Limited* (中 聯重科銷售有限公司) (the "Sales Company") by absorption to satisfy its operation and development needs, optimise management structure, streamline management hierarchy, reduce operation cost and integrate operating resources of the Company. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, the Company shall remain subsisting, and the independent legal person status of the Sales Company shall be deregistered. All the assets, liabilities, businesses and personnel of the Sales Company shall be succeeded by the Company.
    The merger by absorption does not constitute a connected transaction of the Company under the Rules Governing Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor does
    it constitute a major asset restructuring under the Administration Measures on Major Asset Restructuring of Listed Companies (《上市公司重大資產重組管理辦法》). The merger by absorption is subject to the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles.

3

  1. Basic Information of the parties involved in the merger by absorption 1. Basic information of the merging party

Name of company:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co.,

Ltd.

Unified social credit code:

914300007121944054

Business nature:

joint stock limited company (Sino-foreign joint venture,

listed)

Legal representative:

Zhan Chunxin (詹純新)

Registered capital:

RMB100 million

Date of incorporation:

31 August 1999

Address:

No. 361 Yinpen South Road, Yuelu District, Changsha

City, Hunan Province

Scope of business:

development, manufacturing and sale of construction

machinery, environmental and sanitary machinery, crane

machinery and their specialised chassis, fire engines and

their specialised chassis, other machinery and equipment,

metal and non-metal materials and photo-mechanical-

electronic integrated high and new technology products

and the provision of leasing and after-sale services;

sale of construction and decoration materials (except

silicon rubber), construction vehicles (except passenger

vehicles) and metals and chemicals and petrochemical

products permitted by the applicable regulatory policies;

engage in the import and export business of commercial

products and technology (other than business involving

state-operated and managed trading of products; for

business involving products subject to quota and licence

management, application shall be made in accordance

with relevant national regulations); and property

investment

As at 30 June 2019, the unaudited key financial data of the Company are as follows: total consolidated assets of RMB101,518.5354 million, total consolidated liabilities of RMB63,946.9517 million, consolidated equity attributable to owners of the Company of RMB37,010.0158 million, consolidated operating income of RMB22,262.1053 million, consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the Company of RMB2,576.2890 million.

4

2. Basic information of the merged party

Name of company:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sales Co., Limited*

Unified social credit code:

91430100MA4Q4KJ64T

Business nature:

limited liability company (solely owned legal person

invested in or controlled by a non-natural person)

Legal representative:

Guo Xuehong (郭學紅)

Registered capital:

RMB100 million

Date of incorporation:

23 November 2018

Address:

Room 2056, No. 677 Lugu Avenue, Changsha High-Tech

Industrial Development Zone

Scope of business:

sale of construction machinery engines, fire engines,

second-hand cars, environmental and sanitary equipment,

metal materials, construction and decoration materials;

manufacturing of construction machinery, construction

engineering machinery, elevators, escalators and lifts,

production cranes, production vehicles, fire engines,

chemical processing equipment, wood processing

equipment,

non-metal

processing

equipment;

sale

of chemicals;

retailing

of

petrochemical products;

repair and maintenance of fire engines; repair and

maintenance

of

construction

machinery; maintenance

of crane; leasing of machinery equipment; operating

leasing of

construction

engineering

machinery

and

equipment; testing and technical services for construction machinery; dismantling and recycling of obsolete machinery and equipment; design of construction machinery; development of fire engines; manufacturing of construction and decoration materials; self-operating and acting as agent for the import and export of various types of commercial products and technology (excluding commercial products and technology restricted by the State for operation or prohibited from import and export). (Items subject to approval in accordance with the law shall only be conducted upon the approval by relevant departments)

As at 30 June 2019, the unaudited key financial data of the Sales Company are as follows: total assets of RMB14,982.7662 million, total liabilities of RMB14,869.8979 million, operating income of RMB4,516.4159 million, net profit of RMB2.0589 million.

5

The Sales Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

  1. Form, scope and related arrangements of the merger by absorption
    1. The Company will merge and absorb all the assets, liabilities, equities, businesses and personnel of the Sales Company. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, the Company (as the merging party) shall remain subsisting, and the independent legal person status of the Sales Company (as the merged party) shall be deregistered.
    2. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, all rights and obligations of the Sales Company including its assets, liabilities, businesses and personnel shall be succeeded by the Company in accordance with the law.
    3. Both parties will undergo their respective statutory approval procedures and prepare their respective balance sheets and asset lists and perform their obligations to notify creditors and to issue announcements.

4. Both parties will jointly attend to the procedures for handover of assets, transfer of ownership of relevant assets and deregistration of the industrial and commercial registration.

5. Both parties shall perform other procedures as required by laws and regulations, and the regulatory requirements.

IV. Impact on the Company

  1. The merger by absorption will enable the Company to centralise and optimise its business resources to enhance utilisation efficiency, reduce management cost, enhance operation efficiency and profitability of the Company, which in turn enhance the competitiveness of the Company in the construction machinery segment and is in line with the development strategies of the Company.
  2. As the Sales Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, its financial statements are already consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Company. The merger by absorption therefore does not have any material impact on the normal operations and financial position of the Company and will not impair the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

6

  1. Authorisation of the merger by absorption
    The merger by absorption is subject to the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles to authorise the chairman and any persons authorised by the chairman to handle all matters relating to the merger by absorption, including but not limited to the execution of the relevant agreements, transfer of related assets and change in industrial and commercial registration. The authorisation shall be valid until the completion of all matters in relation to the merger by absorption.

By Order of the Board

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

Zhan Chunxin

Chairman

Changsha, PRC, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Dr. Zhan Chunxin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. He Liu and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Songzheng, Mr. Lai Kin Keung, Ms. Liu Guiliang and Mr. Yang Changbo.

*For identification purpose only

7

Disclaimer

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:46:03 UTC
