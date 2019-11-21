Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 1157)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

21 November 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

notice of publication of the Shareholders' Circular, the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the related Proxy Form and Reply Slip for H Shareholders ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.zoomlion.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk("HKEXnews's website"), or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version from the Company's website or HKEXnews's website; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any previous request conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write or send an email to the Company at zoomlion.ecom@computershare.com.hkc/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication via our Website but for any reason you have difficulty receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the board

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

Zhan Chunxin

Chairman

*For identification purposes only

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;

the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 登 記 股 東 ：

中 聯 重 科 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

股 東 通 函 、 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 告 、 相 關 H 股 股 東 投 票 代 理 人 委 任 表 格 及 回 條 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.zoomlion.com) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

www.hkexnews.hk ) ，歡 迎 瀏 覽。或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 ) 。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 ， 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇，但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇，以 印 刷 本 或 從 本 公 司 網 站 或 披 露 易 網 站 上 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本；或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ( 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 ) ， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 zoomlion.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到 H 股 證 券 登 記 處，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

中 聯 重 科 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

詹 純 新

2 0 1 9 年 11 月 2 1 日

*僅供識別

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； 及(f)代理人委任表格。