Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sci & Tch Co Ltd    000157   CNE000001527

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD

(000157)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 04:56am EST

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 1157)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

21 November 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder,

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company")

  • notice of publication of the Shareholders' Circular, the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the related Proxy Form and Reply Slip for H Shareholders ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.zoomlion.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk("HKEXnews's website"), or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version from the Company's website or HKEXnews's website; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any previous request conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write or send an email to the Company at zoomlion.ecom@computershare.com.hkc/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication via our Website but for any reason you have difficulty receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By order of the board

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

Zhan Chunxin

Chairman

*For identification purposes only

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;

  1. the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 登 記 股 東 ：

中 聯 重 科 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 股 東 通 函 、 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 告 、 相 關 H 股 股 東 投 票 代 理 人 委 任 表 格 及 回 條 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.zoomlion.com) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

  • www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎 瀏 覽。或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 (如 適 用 )。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 項 ， 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇，但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇，以 印 刷 本 或 從 本 公 司 網 站 或 披 露 易 網 站 上 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本；或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ( 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 ) ， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 zoomlion.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到 H 股 證 券 登 記 處，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

承 董 事 會 命

中 聯 重 科 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

詹 純 新

2 0 1 9 11 2 1

*僅供識別

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； 及(f)代理人委任表格。

CCS6959 CSZH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

致：

中聯重科股份有限公司（「公司」）

(the "Company")

（股份代號：1157

(Stock Code: 1157)

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

(H 股證券登記處」)

(the "H Share Registrar")

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

合和中心 17M

183 Queen's Road East,

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Current Corporate Communication via the Company's website. I/We would like to receive another / a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊。我們現 在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊之另一語言 / 一份印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.
    本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。
  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.
    本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。
  • I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.
    本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Date

股東姓名#

日期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any Request Form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本申請表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
  5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communication that we have sent to our shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website www.zoomlion.comfor five years from the date of first publication.
    公司備有於過去12個月曾寄發予股東的公司通訊的中、英文版印刷本。該等通訊文件亦由首次登載日期起計，持續5年載於公司網站 www.zoomlion.com上。
    The Current Corporate Communication refer to the publication of the Shareholders' Circular, the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, the related Proxy Form and Reply Slip for H Shareholders.
    本申請表格所提及之本次公司通訊指股東通函、臨時股東大會通告、相關H股股東投票代理人委任表格及回條。
    *For identification purpose only 僅供識別

21112019 1 0

Disclaimer

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:55:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SC
05:06aZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND : Notification letter and request form for ..
PU
04:56aZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND : Notification letter and request form for ..
PU
03:36aZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND : (1) proposed adoption of stock ownership ..
PU
11/05ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND : Unveils High-end Localised Mortar Product..
AQ
10/30ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH : Proposed amendments to articles of associati..
PU
10/24ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND : LH3350-120 Breaks World Record as the Lar..
AQ
10/14ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH : Announcement in relation to the estimated pe..
PU
09/06ZOOMLION 2019 FIRST-HALF RESULTS : Industry Boom and Efficiency Drive Lead to Tr..
AQ
08/30ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) Provisions for Asset Impair..
PU
08/05ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 40 522 M
EBIT 2019 5 944 M
Net income 2019 4 528 M
Debt 2019 22 667 M
Yield 2019 4,92%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 44 238 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,32  CNY
Last Close Price 6,06  CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xin Zhan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Fu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Quan Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Chi Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Jian Ming He Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Taxation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD6 288
CATERPILLAR INC.11.37%79 130
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY75.66%17 413
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 786
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 317
TADANO LTD.3.15%1 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group