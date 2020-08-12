Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1157)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") was held on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at Multi-function Conference Room, Company Office Building, No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Changsha City, Hunan Province, the People's Republic of China.

For details of the resolutions considered at the EGM, please refer to the notice of the EGM (the "Notice") and the circular of the Company (the "Circular") each dated 27 July 2020. Unless otherwise specified, terms used below in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As at the date of this announcement, the number of total issued Shares is 7,912,815,374 Shares, comprising 1,388,207,086 H Shares and 6,524,608,288 A Shares.

POLL RESULTS FOR THE RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED AT THE EGM

At the EGM, the proposed resolutions set out in the Notice were voted by poll. The poll results in respect of such resolutions are as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Number of valid votes (%) For Against Abstained 1. To consider and approve the resolution on the 2,954,558,645 61,865,953 2,975,511 fulfilment of the conditions for the Proposed (97.852505%) (2.048948%) (0.098546%) Non-public Issuance (as defined in the Circular).

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.