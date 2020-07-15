Log in
07/15 05:02:31 am
147.8 EUR   +4.82%
04:24aZOOPLUS AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
03:15aZOOPLUS AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:48aZOOPLUS AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
ZOOPLUS AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating

07/15/2020 | 04:24am EDT

Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 95.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
07/14ZOOPLUS : again updates guidance for financial year 2020
PU
07/14ZOOPLUS AG : Earnings development in the first half-year significantly above exp..
EQ
07/14ZOOPLUS AG : Earnings development in the first half-year significantly above exp..
EQ
07/13ZOOPLUS : ange in the Management Board of zooplus AG
PU
07/13ZOOPLUS : Change in the Management Board of zooplus AG
EQ
07/08ZOOPLUS AG : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
07/07ZOOPLUS AG : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 757 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net income 2020 -5,25 M -5,99 M -5,99 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -216x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 129,50 €
Last Close Price 141,00 €
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG65.11%1 149
CHEWY, INC.65.52%19 275
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY49.46%16 149
ULTA BEAUTY-24.18%10 808
NEXT PLC-32.49%7 573
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.46%7 415
