ZOOPLUS AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 757 M 2 003 M 2 003 M Net income 2020 -5,25 M -5,99 M -5,99 M Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 -216x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 1 008 M 1 149 M 1 149 M EV / Sales 2019 Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x Nbr of Employees 713 Free-Float 80,1% Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 129,50 € Last Close Price 141,00 € Spread / Highest target 41,8% Spread / Average Target -8,16% Spread / Lowest Target -63,1% Managers Name Title Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ZOOPLUS AG 65.11% 1 149 CHEWY, INC. 65.52% 19 275 TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 49.46% 16 149 ULTA BEAUTY -24.18% 10 808 NEXT PLC -32.49% 7 573 GRANDVISION N.V. -6.46% 7 415