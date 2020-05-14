Log in
05/14 06:00:17 am
140.4 EUR   +5.88%
05:50aZOOPLUS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:31aZOOPLUS AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:50aZOOPLUS : Q1 Report 2020
PU
ZOOPLUS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

05/14/2020 | 05:50am EDT

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 185.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 758 M
EBIT 2020 -7,81 M
Net income 2020 -9,17 M
Finance 2020 48,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -103x
P/E ratio 2021 -167x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 948 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 122,33  €
Last Close Price 132,60  €
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG55.27%1 027
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.96%535 301
SHOPIFY INC.89.74%90 068
MEITUAN DIANPING1.46%88 784
PINDUODUO INC.58.20%71 654
JD.COM, INC.35.71%70 158
