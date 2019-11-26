zooplus AG: Change in the Management Board of zooplus AG

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Management Board of zooplus AG

Munich, November 26, 2019 - Mr. Andreas Grandinger, Chief Financial Officer of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, will leave the company at his own request in mutual agreement as of December 31, 2019 to pursue other professional opportunities.

Under the company's internal succession planning, the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG today appointed the Head of Finance of zooplus AG, Andreas Maueröder, as Mr. Grandinger's successor and new CFO of zooplus AG as of January 1, 2020.

Christian Stahl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG, in his comments on the change in the Management Board of zooplus AG, says: "We are very sorry to see Mr. Grandinger leave us after more than six years as the CFO of zooplus AG. In his position as CFO among other responsibilities, Mr. Grandinger has played an important role in zooplus AG's successful development in recent years and has taken a number of key strategic decisions. On behalf of all members of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG, I would like to sincerely thank him for his highly valued contribution to our company and wish him all the best and much success in his future personal and professional endeavors. At the same time, we are pleased that we were able to fill the position of CFO of zooplus AG from among our own ranks with Mr. Maueröder, a very skilled financial expert and long-time Head of Finance of zooplus AG. In his position as the Head of Finance, which encompassed a broad range of responsibilities, Mr. Maueröder has made a crucial contribution to the expansion of the finance department and ensured that the financial processes have successfully kept pace with the company's strong growth. The Supervisory Board of zooplus AG wishes Mr. Maueröder a good start in his new role as CFO and looks forward to further working with him."

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, adds: "I would like to thank Andreas Grandinger personally and on behalf of the entire zooplus Management Board and team for his valuable contribution to the expansion of zooplus over the past six years, during which he was successfully responsible for the finance department and, on an interim basis, our procurement activities. We wish him all the best in the future. With the appointment of Andreas Maueröder as the new member of the Management Board for the area of Finance, we have ensured Mr. Grandinger's seamless succession. We would like to congratulate Mr. Maueröder on his new role in the company."





zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. In the 2018 financial year, sales totalled EUR 1,342 m. The company's business model has been launched successfully in 30 European countries.

