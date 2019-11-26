Log in
zooplus AG: Change in the Management Board of zooplus AG

0
11/26/2019 | 12:45pm EST

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Personnel
zooplus AG: Change in the Management Board of zooplus AG
26.11.2019 / 18:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Change in the Management Board of zooplus AG

Munich, November 26, 2019 - Mr. Andreas Grandinger, Chief Financial Officer of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, will leave the company at his own request in mutual agreement as of December 31, 2019 to pursue other professional opportunities.

Under the company's internal succession planning, the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG today appointed the Head of Finance of zooplus AG, Andreas Maueröder, as Mr. Grandinger's successor and new CFO of zooplus AG as of January 1, 2020.

Christian Stahl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG, in his comments on the change in the Management Board of zooplus AG, says: "We are very sorry to see Mr. Grandinger leave us after more than six years as the CFO of zooplus AG. In his position as CFO among other responsibilities, Mr. Grandinger has played an important role in zooplus AG's successful development in recent years and has taken a number of key strategic decisions. On behalf of all members of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG, I would like to sincerely thank him for his highly valued contribution to our company and wish him all the best and much success in his future personal and professional endeavors. At the same time, we are pleased that we were able to fill the position of CFO of zooplus AG from among our own ranks with Mr. Maueröder, a very skilled financial expert and long-time Head of Finance of zooplus AG. In his position as the Head of Finance, which encompassed a broad range of responsibilities, Mr. Maueröder has made a crucial contribution to the expansion of the finance department and ensured that the financial processes have successfully kept pace with the company's strong growth. The Supervisory Board of zooplus AG wishes Mr. Maueröder a good start in his new role as CFO and looks forward to further working with him."

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, adds: "I would like to thank Andreas Grandinger personally and on behalf of the entire zooplus Management Board and team for his valuable contribution to the expansion of zooplus over the past six years, during which he was successfully responsible for the finance department and, on an interim basis, our procurement activities. We wish him all the best in the future. With the appointment of Andreas Maueröder as the new member of the Management Board for the area of Finance, we have ensured Mr. Grandinger's seamless succession. We would like to congratulate Mr. Maueröder on his new role in the company."



Company profile:
zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. In the 2018 financial year, sales totalled EUR 1,342 m. The company's business model has been launched successfully in 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 27 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European e-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.

Online at: www.zooplus.de


Investor relations contact:
zooplus AG
Diana Apostol
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 Munich
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503
Email: ir@zooplus.com
Website: http://investors.zooplus.com


Media contact:
cometis AG
Georg Grießmann
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-61
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
Email: griessmann@cometis.de
Website: www.cometis.de


26.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
E-mail: contact@zooplus.com
Internet: www.zooplus.de
ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 922329

 
End of News DGAP News Service

922329  26.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 533 M
EBIT 2019 -9,72 M
Net income 2019 -7,41 M
Finance 2019 57,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -78,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -593x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 655 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,40  €
Last Close Price 91,70  €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Misha Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG-22.88%721
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING38.94%509 139
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%72 911
JD.COM, INC.55.95%47 660
PINDUODUO INC.62.75%42 449
SHOPIFY INC.129.01%36 746
