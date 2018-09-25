Log in
zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
09/25/2018 | 06:20pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.09.2018 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Skersies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
146.70 EUR 73350.00 EUR
145.90 EUR 72950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
146.30 EUR 146300.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45031  25.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 367 M
EBIT 2018 1,71 M
Net income 2018 0,30 M
Finance 2018 31,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 965,79
P/E ratio 2019 135,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 067 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 163 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Greve Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG-0.60%1 253
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.38%422 547
JD.COM-36.05%35 122
EBAY-9.80%33 368
SHOPIFY INC (US)60.57%17 258
MERCADOLIBRE5.31%14 633
