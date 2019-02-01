zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.02.2019 / 18:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG

b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 107.000 EUR 32100.00 EUR 106.900 EUR 32070.00 EUR 107.100 EUR 32130.00 EUR 107.100 EUR 20027.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 107.017 EUR 116327.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

