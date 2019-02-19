Log in
zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/19/2019 | 12:20pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2019 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
110.50 EUR 44200.00 EUR
111.90 EUR 9623.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
110.7477 EUR 53823.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49041  19.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
