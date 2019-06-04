Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:40pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.06.2019 / 19:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Stoeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.69 EUR 8238.03 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.69 EUR 8238.03 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51543  04.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
01:40pZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/29ZOOPLUS AG : Correction of a release from 28/05/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
05/28ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/16ZOOPLUS : generates positive EBITDA in the first quarter of 2019
PU
05/16ZOOPLUS : generates positive EBITDA in the first quarter of 2019 and improves ea..
EQ
05/13ZOOPLUS AG : quaterly earnings release
05/09ZOOPLUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
05/02ZOOPLUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
04/30ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
04/29ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 557 M
EBIT 2019 -6,51 M
Net income 2019 -6,83 M
Finance 2019 31,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 136,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 677 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 108 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Greve Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG-20.27%762
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING9.37%388 386
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%38 613
JD.COM23.08%37 434
EBAY INC.28.00%31 044
SHOPIFY INC (US)91.40%29 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About