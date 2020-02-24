zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.02.2020 / 19:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG

b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 89.20 EUR 2676.00 EUR 88.80 EUR 3108.00 EUR 88.80 EUR 5772.00 EUR 89.70 EUR 3139.50 EUR 89.50 EUR 3132.50 EUR 89.40 EUR 4470.00 EUR 89.30 EUR 1339.50 EUR 89.30 EUR 4018.50 EUR 89.30 EUR 4018.50 EUR 89.20 EUR 2943.60 EUR 89.20 EUR 10436.40 EUR 89.10 EUR 7128.00 EUR 89.10 EUR 3564.00 EUR 89.00 EUR 4895.00 EUR 89.00 EUR 89.00 EUR 89.00 EUR 534.00 EUR 89.00 EUR 10057.00 EUR 89.10 EUR 8910.00 EUR 89.10 EUR 3474.90 EUR 89.10 EUR 5435.10 EUR 89.60 EUR 4032.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 11635.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 5913.60 EUR 89.60 EUR 7526.40 EUR 89.50 EUR 8592.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 626.50 EUR 89.50 EUR 2327.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 3222.00 EUR 89.40 EUR 4470.00 EUR 89.40 EUR 8940.00 EUR 89.30 EUR 7590.50 EUR 89.40 EUR 6973.20 EUR 89.50 EUR 7339.00 EUR 89.40 EUR 10728.00 EUR 89.40 EUR 12963.00 EUR 89.40 EUR 18058.80 EUR 89.50 EUR 9576.50 EUR 89.50 EUR 3669.50 EUR 89.50 EUR 626.50 EUR 89.50 EUR 9845.00 EUR 89.50 EUR 2953.50 EUR 89.20 EUR 31220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 89.32 EUR 267969.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

