Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:10pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.02.2020 / 19:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.20 EUR 2676.00 EUR
88.80 EUR 3108.00 EUR
88.80 EUR 5772.00 EUR
89.70 EUR 3139.50 EUR
89.50 EUR 3132.50 EUR
89.40 EUR 4470.00 EUR
89.30 EUR 1339.50 EUR
89.30 EUR 4018.50 EUR
89.30 EUR 4018.50 EUR
89.20 EUR 2943.60 EUR
89.20 EUR 10436.40 EUR
89.10 EUR 7128.00 EUR
89.10 EUR 3564.00 EUR
89.00 EUR 4895.00 EUR
89.00 EUR 89.00 EUR
89.00 EUR 534.00 EUR
89.00 EUR 10057.00 EUR
89.10 EUR 8910.00 EUR
89.10 EUR 3474.90 EUR
89.10 EUR 5435.10 EUR
89.60 EUR 4032.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 11635.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 5913.60 EUR
89.60 EUR 7526.40 EUR
89.50 EUR 8592.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 626.50 EUR
89.50 EUR 2327.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 3222.00 EUR
89.40 EUR 4470.00 EUR
89.40 EUR 8940.00 EUR
89.30 EUR 7590.50 EUR
89.40 EUR 6973.20 EUR
89.50 EUR 7339.00 EUR
89.40 EUR 10728.00 EUR
89.40 EUR 12963.00 EUR
89.40 EUR 18058.80 EUR
89.50 EUR 9576.50 EUR
89.50 EUR 3669.50 EUR
89.50 EUR 626.50 EUR
89.50 EUR 9845.00 EUR
89.50 EUR 2953.50 EUR
89.20 EUR 31220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.32 EUR 267969.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


24.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57007  24.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
01:10pZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/29ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/28ZOOPLUS AG : Sales increase to more than EUR 1.5 bn in 2019 financial year
EQ
01/27ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/20ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01/15ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/13ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
2019ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2019ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 527 M
EBIT 2019 -10,1 M
Net income 2019 -8,32 M
Finance 2019 55,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -76,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -406x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 638 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,90  €
Last Close Price 89,30  €
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Misha Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG4.57%693
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.23%570 320
MEITUAN DIANPING1.38%77 075
SHOPIFY INC.30.96%60 676
JD.COM, INC.14.73%59 020
PINDUODUO INC.-8.59%40 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group