|
zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/26/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.03.2020 / 18:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|KF030332 GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Cornelius
|Last name(s):
|Patt
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005111702
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|98.00 EUR
|1078.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|9800.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|784.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|490.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|6860.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|1666.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|6860.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|686.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|1568.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|196.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|1764.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3430.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|980.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|2450.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|1862.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3724.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|10584.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|6860.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3332.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3332.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|1274.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3332.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|2254.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3528.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|3920.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|196.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|294.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|980.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|196.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|2058.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|4802.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|6860.00 EUR
|101.60 EUR
|2235.20 EUR
|101.80 EUR
|7431.40 EUR
|101.40 EUR
|6388.20 EUR
|101.20 EUR
|3036.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|49878.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|1020.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|2346.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|4998.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|6426.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|6426.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|6426.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|14382.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|1326.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|816.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|5610.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|816.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|4284.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|18666.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|510.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|22134.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|12648.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|12444.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|1224.00 EUR
|102.00 EUR
|12444.00 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|719.20 EUR
|89.80 EUR
|3412.40 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|8460.00 EUR
|89.80 EUR
|4490.00 EUR
|89.60 EUR
|10752.00 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|1887.90 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|2697.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|12060.00 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|3865.70 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|3056.60 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|16200.00 EUR
|89.20 EUR
|7849.60 EUR
|89.10 EUR
|2138.40 EUR
|89.10 EUR
|356.40 EUR
|89.10 EUR
|4455.00 EUR
|89.10 EUR
|267.30 EUR
|88.60 EUR
|8417.00 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|8001.10 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|13410.00 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|629.30 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|3236.40 EUR
|89.80 EUR
|89.80 EUR
|89.80 EUR
|3861.40 EUR
|89.80 EUR
|4759.40 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|5040.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|4050.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|7380.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|3330.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|4500.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|360.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|720.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|8190.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|1080.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|450.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|1350.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|3420.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|4770.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|9630.00 EUR
|90.00 EUR
|270.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|96.31 EUR
|481526.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|zooplus AG
|
|Sonnenstraße 15
|
|80331 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zooplus.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
58605 26.03.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|1 526 M
|EBIT 2019
|-10,1 M
|Net income 2019
|-8,10 M
|Finance 2019
|53,0 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|-84,3x
|P/E ratio 2020
|-394x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,41x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,37x
|Capitalization
|683 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
106,10 €
|Last Close Price
|
95,60 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
93,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
11,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-45,6%