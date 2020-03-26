Log in
zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/26/2020 | 01:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2020 / 18:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
98.00 EUR 1078.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 9800.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 784.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 490.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 1666.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 686.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 1568.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 1764.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3430.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 980.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 2450.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 1862.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3724.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 10584.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3332.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3332.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 1274.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3332.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 2254.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3528.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 3920.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 294.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 980.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 2058.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 4802.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR
101.60 EUR 2235.20 EUR
101.80 EUR 7431.40 EUR
101.40 EUR 6388.20 EUR
101.20 EUR 3036.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 49878.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 1020.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 2346.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 4998.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 6426.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 6426.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 6426.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 14382.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 1326.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 816.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 5610.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 816.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 4284.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 18666.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 510.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 22134.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 12648.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 12444.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 1224.00 EUR
102.00 EUR 12444.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 719.20 EUR
89.80 EUR 3412.40 EUR
90.00 EUR 8460.00 EUR
89.80 EUR 4490.00 EUR
89.60 EUR 10752.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 1887.90 EUR
89.90 EUR 2697.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 12060.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 3865.70 EUR
89.90 EUR 3056.60 EUR
90.00 EUR 16200.00 EUR
89.20 EUR 7849.60 EUR
89.10 EUR 2138.40 EUR
89.10 EUR 356.40 EUR
89.10 EUR 4455.00 EUR
89.10 EUR 267.30 EUR
88.60 EUR 8417.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 8001.10 EUR
90.00 EUR 13410.00 EUR
89.90 EUR 629.30 EUR
89.90 EUR 3236.40 EUR
89.80 EUR 89.80 EUR
89.80 EUR 3861.40 EUR
89.80 EUR 4759.40 EUR
90.00 EUR 5040.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 4050.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 7380.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 3330.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 4500.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 360.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 720.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 8190.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 1080.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 450.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 1350.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 3420.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 4770.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 9630.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 270.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
96.31 EUR 481526.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58605  26.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
