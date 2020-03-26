zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.03.2020 / 18:25

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG

b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 98.00 EUR 1078.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 9800.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 784.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 490.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 1666.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 686.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 1568.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 1764.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3430.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 980.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 2450.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 1862.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3724.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 10584.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3332.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3332.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 1274.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3332.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 2254.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3528.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 3920.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 294.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 980.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 196.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 2058.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 4802.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 6860.00 EUR 101.60 EUR 2235.20 EUR 101.80 EUR 7431.40 EUR 101.40 EUR 6388.20 EUR 101.20 EUR 3036.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 49878.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 1020.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 2346.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 4998.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 6426.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 6426.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 6426.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 14382.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 1326.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 816.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 5610.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 816.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 4284.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 18666.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 510.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 22134.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 12648.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 12444.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 1224.00 EUR 102.00 EUR 12444.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 719.20 EUR 89.80 EUR 3412.40 EUR 90.00 EUR 8460.00 EUR 89.80 EUR 4490.00 EUR 89.60 EUR 10752.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 1887.90 EUR 89.90 EUR 2697.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 12060.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 3865.70 EUR 89.90 EUR 3056.60 EUR 90.00 EUR 16200.00 EUR 89.20 EUR 7849.60 EUR 89.10 EUR 2138.40 EUR 89.10 EUR 356.40 EUR 89.10 EUR 4455.00 EUR 89.10 EUR 267.30 EUR 88.60 EUR 8417.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 8001.10 EUR 90.00 EUR 13410.00 EUR 89.90 EUR 629.30 EUR 89.90 EUR 3236.40 EUR 89.80 EUR 89.80 EUR 89.80 EUR 3861.40 EUR 89.80 EUR 4759.40 EUR 90.00 EUR 5040.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 4050.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 7380.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 3330.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 4500.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 360.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 720.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 8190.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 1080.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 450.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 1350.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 3420.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 4770.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 9630.00 EUR 90.00 EUR 270.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 96.31 EUR 481526.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

