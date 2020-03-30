zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2020 / 19:23

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG

b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 92.40 EUR 4620.00 EUR 92.50 EUR 2127.50 EUR 92.60 EUR 8704.40 EUR 92.60 EUR 648.20 EUR 92.60 EUR 2407.60 EUR 92.60 EUR 27780.00 EUR 92.60 EUR 46300.00 EUR 92.60 EUR 38151.20 EUR 92.60 EUR 8148.80 EUR 94.60 EUR 40205.00 EUR 94.60 EUR 7095.00 EUR 94.10 EUR 47050.00 EUR 94.10 EUR 1505.60 EUR 94.10 EUR 45544.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 93.43 EUR 280287.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

