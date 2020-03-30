Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:25pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 19:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
92.40 EUR 4620.00 EUR
92.50 EUR 2127.50 EUR
92.60 EUR 8704.40 EUR
92.60 EUR 648.20 EUR
92.60 EUR 2407.60 EUR
92.60 EUR 27780.00 EUR
92.60 EUR 46300.00 EUR
92.60 EUR 38151.20 EUR
92.60 EUR 8148.80 EUR
94.60 EUR 40205.00 EUR
94.60 EUR 7095.00 EUR
94.10 EUR 47050.00 EUR
94.10 EUR 1505.60 EUR
94.10 EUR 45544.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
93.43 EUR 280287.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58711  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
01:25pZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/26ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/26ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/25ZOOPLUS : continues to drive sustainable business expansion forward 20 years aft..
EQ
03/25ZOOPLUS : continues to drive sustainable business expansion forward 20 years aft..
PU
03/19ZOOPLUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
02/27ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
02/24ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/29ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/28ZOOPLUS AG : Sales increase to more than EUR 1.5 bn in 2019 financial year
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 728 M
EBIT 2020 -4,44 M
Net income 2020 -4,04 M
Finance 2020 49,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -179x
P/E ratio 2021 157x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 728 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,10  €
Last Close Price 101,80  €
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG19.20%807
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-11.08%505 935
MEITUAN DIANPING1.54%67 040
JD.COM, INC.13.97%58 706
SHOPIFY INC.6.05%49 357
PINDUODUO INC.-6.61%41 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group