Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 12:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.04.2020 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Maueröder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Subscription rights to zooplus AG shares (ISIN: DE0005111702) as part of the 2018 stock option program

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 26,250 stock options under the stock option program 2018. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance targets and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details on SOP 2018 can be found in the invitation to the 2018 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on April 24, 2018.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59181  17.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
12:10pZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:51aZOOPLUS AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/31ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/31ZOOPLUS AG : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/30ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/26ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/26ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/26ZOOPLUS AG : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
03/25ZOOPLUS AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/25ZOOPLUS AG : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 716 M
EBIT 2020 -16,5 M
Net income 2020 -10,1 M
Finance 2020 50,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -82,9x
P/E ratio 2021 1 764x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 832 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 106,10  €
Last Close Price 116,40  €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG36.30%901
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.26%570 727
MEITUAN DIANPING0.36%74 222
JD.COM, INC.34.83%69 703
SHOPIFY INC.32.41%61 627
PINDUODUO INC.19.30%52 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group