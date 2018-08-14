Log in
ZOOPLUS AG
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/14/2018 | 08:40am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.08.2018 / 08:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2018 German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html


14.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

712841  14.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 372 M
EBIT 2018 2,93 M
Net income 2018 1,51 M
Finance 2018 32,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 592,31
P/E ratio 2019 110,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 1 028 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 164 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Greve Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG-7.78%1 172
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING4.40%457 578
JD.COM-15.33%51 469
EBAY-10.23%33 793
MERCADOLIBRE14.05%16 974
SHOPIFY INC (US)47.74%15 583
