Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2019 / 09:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English: http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html


07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852007  07.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
03:35aZOOPLUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
07/18ZOOPLUS AG : Sales grow 14% to EUR 363 m in the second quarter of 2019
PU
07/18ZOOPLUS AG : Sales grow 14% to EUR 363 m in the second quarter of 2019
EQ
07/03ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/24ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/19ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/04ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/29ZOOPLUS AG : Correction of a release from 28/05/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
05/28ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/16ZOOPLUS : generates positive EBITDA in the first quarter of 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 554 M
EBIT 2019 -7,92 M
Net income 2019 -7,88 M
Finance 2019 59,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -112x
P/E ratio 2020 240x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 827 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 115,55  €
Last Close Price 115,80  €
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Greve Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG-1.43%926
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING14.85%409 880
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%45 495
JD.COM26.52%38 613
SHOPIFY INC (US)140.28%37 448
EBAY INC.38.26%33 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group