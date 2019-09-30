zooplus AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/30/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
30.09.2019 / 18:15
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
30.09.2019
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
7.145.188
