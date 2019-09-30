Log in
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2019 / 18:15
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
7.145.188


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880849  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group