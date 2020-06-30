Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

zooplus AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 11:55am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2020 / 17:50
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) June 30, 2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)  

3. New total number of voting rights:
7,149,178

30.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1076321  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1076321&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
11:55aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
06/26ZOOPLUS AG : Change in the Supervisory Board
EQ
06/15ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/12ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/04ZOOPLUS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
05/26ZOOPLUS AG : Berenberg lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
05/19ZOOPLUS AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/15ZOOPLUS AG : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/14ZOOPLUS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/14ZOOPLUS AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 758 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
Net income 2020 -5,25 M -5,89 M -5,89 M
Net cash 2020 3,28 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 -222x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 038 M 1 167 M 1 164 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 129,50 €
Last Close Price 145,20 €
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG70.02%1 167
CHEWY, INC.55.69%18 131
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY40.85%15 218
ULTA BEAUTY-21.53%11 185
NEXT PLC-30.38%7 644
GRANDVISION N.V.-8.46%7 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group