ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
zooplus AG: Sales grow 14% to EUR 363 m in the second quarter of 2019

07/18/2019 | 01:40am EDT

Corporate News

zooplus AG:

Sales grow 14% to EUR 363 m in the second quarter of 2019

  • Sales growth rate rises to 14% in the second quarter of 2019 from 13% in the first quarter (year-on-year comparison)
  • Sales increase for the first half year by EUR 84 m to EUR 727 m (H1 2018: EUR 643 m)
  • Above-averagegrowth in private label sales in the first half year of 29%
  • Number of registered new customers in the second quarter increases 32% versus the same period in the prior year
  • Full-yearguidance for sales growth of 14% to 18% confirmed

Munich, July 18, 2019 - Based on preliminary figures, zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, recorded sales of EUR 727 m in the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: EUR 643 m), representing growth of EUR 84 m or 13% compared to the same period in the prior year. Sales growth adjusted for currency effects also equaled 13%. Sales in the second quarter of 2019 rose by EUR 43 m to a total of EUR 363 m (Q2 2018: EUR 320 m) - the growth rate of 14%, adjusted for currency effects 14% as well, was higher than in the first quarter.

The development of new customer business was particularly encouraging. Following a 15% year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2019, the number of registered new customers in the second quarter even saw an increase of 32%. Total sales continue to be generated predominantly by business with existing customers. Adjusted for currency effects, the sales retention rate stood at 92% for the first half year and thus slightly below the previous year's level (H1 2018: 94%). Business development in private label products of food and litter continued to grow at an above-average rate of 29% in the first half of 2019.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG commented on the company's performance saying: "The second quarter of 2019 marks a turnaround with significant growth in new customer business and an increase in the growth of the overall business. We plan to further accelerate growth in the second half of the year. The visible momentum of new customer business is

Corporate News

offset by certain restrictions on the activation of new customers through direct marketing measures as a result of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which makes it somewhat more difficult to further expand business with repeat customers. This is reflected in the sales retention rate, which is currently slightly down on the previous year. With our '20 years of zooplus' brand campaign, we are therefore launching additional marketing initiatives aimed both at increasing brand awareness and at retaining customers' long-term loyalty to zooplus."

Based on the expected further sales development in the course of 2019, the Management Board is confirming its 2019 full-year guidance for a growth rate of 14% to 18%.

zooplus will publish its full report for the first half of the 2019 financial year on August 14, 2019 and make it available on its website at www.investors.zooplus.com.

Corporate News

Company profile:

zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. In the 2018 financial year, sales totalled EUR 1,342 m. The company's business model has been launched successfully in 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 26 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European e-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.

Online at: www.zooplus.com

Investor relations/media contact:

cometis AG Georg Grießmann Unter den Eichen 7 65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-61

Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66

Email: griessmann@cometis.de

Website: www.cometis.de

Disclaimer

zooplus AG published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:39:01 UTC
