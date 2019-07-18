Corporate News

zooplus AG:

Sales grow 14% to EUR 363 m in the second quarter of 2019

Sales growth rate rises to 14% in the second quarter of 2019 from 13% in the first quarter (year-on-year comparison)

(year-on-year comparison) Sales increase for the first half year by EUR 84 m to EUR 727 m (H1 2018: EUR 643 m)

Above-average growth in private label sales in the first half year of 29%

growth in private label sales in the first half year of 29% Number of registered new customers in the second quarter increases 32% versus the same period in the prior year

Full-year guidance for sales growth of 14% to 18% confirmed

Munich, July 18, 2019 - Based on preliminary figures, zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, recorded sales of EUR 727 m in the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: EUR 643 m), representing growth of EUR 84 m or 13% compared to the same period in the prior year. Sales growth adjusted for currency effects also equaled 13%. Sales in the second quarter of 2019 rose by EUR 43 m to a total of EUR 363 m (Q2 2018: EUR 320 m) - the growth rate of 14%, adjusted for currency effects 14% as well, was higher than in the first quarter.

The development of new customer business was particularly encouraging. Following a 15% year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2019, the number of registered new customers in the second quarter even saw an increase of 32%. Total sales continue to be generated predominantly by business with existing customers. Adjusted for currency effects, the sales retention rate stood at 92% for the first half year and thus slightly below the previous year's level (H1 2018: 94%). Business development in private label products of food and litter continued to grow at an above-average rate of 29% in the first half of 2019.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG commented on the company's performance saying: "The second quarter of 2019 marks a turnaround with significant growth in new customer business and an increase in the growth of the overall business. We plan to further accelerate growth in the second half of the year. The visible momentum of new customer business is

