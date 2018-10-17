Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG (ZO1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

zooplus AG: Sales increase 23% to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Development of Sales
zooplus AG: Sales increase 23% to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018

17.10.2018 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG: Sales increase 23% to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018

  • Sales increase by EUR 179 m to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018 (9M 2017: EUR 795 m)
  • Sales retention rate rises to a record level of 95%
  • Double-digit sales growth achieved in all 30 regional markets
  • Company confirms 2018 full-year forecast for sales growth in the range of 21% to 23%

Munich, October 17, 2018 - zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, achieved sales in the first nine months of 2018 of EUR 974 m based on preliminary figures, which is equivalent to an increase of EUR 179 m for year-on-year growth of 23% (9M 2017: EUR 795 m). Sales growth on a currency-adjusted basis also amounted to 23%. Sales in the third quarter increased by 19% year-on-year (currency-adjusted: 20%) to EUR 331 m (Q3 2017: EUR 278 m) in a generally weaker retail environment. Double-digit growth rates were achieved again in all 30 regional markets.

Sales growth was driven by a very high level of customer loyalty, which increased again in the third quarter, reaching a new record level with a sales retention rate of a currency-adjusted 95%. The number of registered new customers increased 8% in the first nine months of 2018. The lower increase in new customers resulted from the sharp increase recorded in the same period of the previous year and a special focus on business with long-term pet food customers. By setting this focus, we secure the future sales potential of our new customers.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, in his comments on current business developments said: "We have been able to continue our course of consistent growth in the first nine months of 2018. We are particularly pleased with the rise in our sales retention rate, which now stands at a currency-adjusted 95%, marking a new record. This again highlights the tremendous acceptance and sustainability of our business model."

Based on the current business development, the Management Board of zooplus AG confirms the 2018 full-year forecast for planned sales growth in the range of 21% to 23%.

zooplus will publish its full report for the first nine months of the 2018 financial year on November 14, 2018 and make it available on the company's website at http://investors.zooplus.com.


Company profile:
zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. zooplus already occupies the No. 2 market position in the combined market for online and brick-and-mortar retailers of pet supplies. In the 2017 financial year, sales totaled EUR 1,111 m, roughly 75% of which was generated internationally. The company's business model has been launched successfully in 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 26 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European e-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.

Online at: www.zooplus.de

Investor relations/media contact:
cometis AG
Georg Grießmann
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-61
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
Email: griessmann@cometis.de
Website: www.cometis.de


17.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
E-mail: contact@zooplus.com
Internet: www.zooplus.de
ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

734273  17.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734273&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOOPLUS AG
07:43aZOOPLUS AG : Sales increase 23% to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018
PU
07:35aZOOPLUS AG : Sales increase 23% to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018
EQ
10/08ZOOPLUS AG : Changes in the Management Board
PU
10/08ZOOPLUS AG : Changes in the Management Board of zooplus AG
EQ
09/28ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
09/27ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/25ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/21ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/21ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/30ZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Zooplus, A Better Pets.Com 
08/23ZOOPLUS AG ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/22ZOOPLUS AG ORD reports 1H results 
08/06ZOOPLUS : A High-Quality Compounder At A Reasonable Price 
05/01Investors Management Corporation 2017 Annual Letter 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 365 M
EBIT 2018 1,71 M
Net income 2018 -0,04 M
Finance 2018 31,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3 738,10
P/E ratio 2019 131,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 992 M
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 163 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Grandinger Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Greve Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG-8.92%1 146
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-16.40%381 146
JD.COM-41.72%35 008
EBAY-15.95%31 389
SHOPIFY INC (US)34.36%14 387
MERCADOLIBRE-6.33%13 398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.