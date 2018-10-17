zooplus AG:

Sales increase 23% to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018

• Sales increase by EUR 179 m to EUR 974 m in the first nine months of 2018 (9M 2017: EUR 795 m)

• Sales retention rate rises to a record level of 95%

• Double-digit sales growth achieved in all 30 regional markets

• Company confirms 2018 full-year forecast for sales growth in the range of 21% to 23%

Munich, October 17, 2018 - zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies, achieved sales in the first nine months of 2018 of EUR 974 m based on preliminary figures, which is equivalent to an increase of EUR 179 m for year-on-year growth of 23% (9M 2017: EUR 795 m). Sales growth on a currency-adjusted basis also amounted to 23%. Sales in the third quarter increased by 19% year-on-year (currency-adjusted: 20%) to EUR 331 m (Q3 2017: EUR 278 m) in a generally weaker retail environment. Double-digit growth rates were achieved again in all 30 regional markets.

Sales growth was driven by a very high level of customer loyalty, which increased again in the third quarter, reaching a new record level with a sales retention rate of a currency-adjusted 95%. The number of registered new customers increased 8% in the first nine months of 2018. The lower increase in new customers resulted from the sharp increase recorded in the same period of the previous year and a special focus on business with long-term pet food customers. By setting this focus, we secure the future sales potential of our new customers.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, in his comments on current business developments said: "We have been able to continue our course of consistent growth in the first nine months of 2018. We are particularly pleased with the rise in our sales retention rate, which now stands at a currency-adjusted 95%, marking a new record. This again highlights the tremendous acceptance and sustainability of our business model."

Based on the current business development, the Management Board of zooplus AG confirms the 2018 full-year forecast for planned sales growth in the range of 21% to 23%.

zooplus will publish its full report for the first nine months of the 2018 financial year on

November 14, 2018 and make it available on the company's website at http://investors.zooplus.com.

Company profile:

zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. zooplus already occupies the No. 2 market position in the combined market for online and brick-and-mortar retailers of pet supplies. In the 2017 financial year, sales totaled EUR 1,111 m, roughly 75% of which was generated internationally. The company's business model has been launched successfully in 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 26 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European e-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.

