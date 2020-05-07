Log in
zooplus AG: Update of the guidance for the 2020 financial year: zooplus AG raises sales and earnings guidance for the current financial year

05/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT

05/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
zooplus AG: Update of the guidance for the 2020 financial year: zooplus AG raises sales and earnings guidance for the current financial year

07-May-2020 / 15:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Update of the guidance for the 2020 financial year: zooplus AG raises sales and earnings guidance for the current financial year

Munich, May 7, 2020 - The Management Board of zooplus AG (the "Group"), (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), has decided today to raise the previously forecast target for the 2020 financial year (sales growth in the range of the previous year, up by at least EUR 180 m / earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) below the range of the previous year, but in a positive to neutral range).

zooplus AG is currently expecting sales in the 2020 financial year to grow by EUR 225 m compared to the previous year, corresponding to a sales volume of EUR 1.75 bn. This corresponds to a higher level of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is expected to reach at least EUR 20 m.

The circumstances prompting the update of the guidance compared to the target communicated on March 25, 2020 is the continuing robust demand from consumers in the pet supplies segment that the Group is recording both in the completed first quarter of 2020 and the first part of the second quarter of 2020.

On the basis of preliminary figures, the Group generated sales of EUR 440 m in the first quarter of 2020 (sales growth vs Q1 2019: EUR 77 m, or 21%) and corresponding EBITDA of EUR 8.1 m (Q1 2019: EBITDA of EUR 2.2 m).

The achievement of the adjusted guidance is based on the assumptions that the impact of the corona pandemic on both the overall economic situation and the situation of the Group in the current financial year will not change significantly to the scale known at this time.

zooplus AG will publish its results for the first quarter of 2020 on May 14, 2020 and make them available to download on its website at https://investors.zooplus.com.



Company profile:
zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.5 bn in the 2019 financial year. The company's business model has been launched successfully in roughly 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Gross sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 30 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European E-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.

Online at: www.zooplus.de


Investor relations contact:
zooplus AG
Diana Apostol
Sonnenstrasse 15
80331 Munich
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503
Email: ir@zooplus.com
Website: https://investors.zooplus.com

Media contact:
cometis AG
Georg Grießmann
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-61
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
Email: griessmann@cometis.de
Website: www.cometis.de

07-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
E-mail: contact@zooplus.com
Internet: www.zooplus.de
ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1038791

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1038791  07-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1038791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
